  • "I accept all the criticism" - Jannik Sinner makes his feelings clear on controversial Davis Cup withdrawal despite backlash in Italy

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:41 GMT
Jannik Sinner of Italy | Getty

Jannik Sinner recently doubled down on his controversial decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup despite facing fierce backlash in his home country, Italy. The World No. 2 hopes to begin preparations for the 2026 season straight after the ATP Finals in the coming weeks.

A few days ago, Sinner told Sky Sports Italy that he would not be playing for Italy at the Davis Cup this year. The Wimbledon champion said his team made this decision so he could begin his 2026 preparations early.

"It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference. We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team."
The backlash that followed this announcement was severe. Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli described Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the Davis Cup as "a huge slap in the face for Italian sport."

A consumer-rights group, CODACONS, demanded that all official honours awarded to Sinner be revoked. A journalist questioned Sinner’s loyalty, suggesting that opting out of the national team showed his priorities lay elsewhere.

Despite such fierce backlash, Sinner has doubled down on his decision. After picking up a solid 6-0, 6-2 win in his opening match at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, the World No. 2 said during the press conference (via Giovanni Pelazzo on X):

"I accept all the criticism [about the Davis Cup], but I’ve already said everything on this topic and have nothing to add"

Sinner lost his World No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard defeated him in the final of the 2025 US Open. The Italian and his team are now devising a plan to return to the top.

A look at Jannik Sinner's record at the Davis Cup for Italy

Jannik Sinner at the Erste Bank Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner made his debut at the Davis Cup in 2021 and has continued to represent Italy each year till 2024. He has played both formats, singles and doubles, to help his nation.

In 2023, he was instrumental in helping Italy break its 47-year duck and win the Davis Cup. He defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals in singles and even won the doubles encounter before earning a famous win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. In the final, he defeated Alex de Minaur to help Italy clinch the title.

In their 2024 title defence, Sinner went unbeaten again. He defeated Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinals, De Minaur in the semifinals, and Griekspoor in the final.

Sportskeeda logo
