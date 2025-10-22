"He speaks German, lives in Monte Carlo" - Jannik Sinner criticized by Italian journalist for not being loyal to Italy after Davis Cup withdrawal

Renowned Italian journalist Bruno Vespa has come out in criticism of Jannik Sinner after the World No. 2's withdrawal from the upcoming Davis Cup Finals. Sinner, who led Italy to the Davis Cup title in 2023 and 2024, has opted to miss this year's edition, which is scheduled in Bologna to close out the 2025 season.

Ad

On the other hand, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has promised fans that he will be available for selection at the tournament, and has been included in the first team roster by Spain captain David Ferrer.

Taking to social media in light of this, Vespa, who has won several awards for his journalism in Italy, questioned Sinner's loyalty to his home country, lambasting him for his German-speaking ways and having a residence in Monte Carlo instead of living in Italy.

Ad

Trending

"Why should an Italian root for Sinner? He speaks German (right, it’s his language), lives in Monte Carlo, doesn’t play for the national team in the Davis Cup to take an extra week of vacation. Kudos to Alcaraz who takes the field for his Spain," he wrote.

Bruno Vespa @BrunoVespa Perché un italiano dovrebbe tifare Sinner? Parla tedesco (giusto ,e’ la sua lingua), risiede a Montecarlo, non gioca per la nazionale in Coppa Davis per prendersi una settimana di vacanza in più. Onore ad Alcaraz che scende in campo per la sua Spagna.

Ad

Vespa is not the only big name who has criticized Jannik Sinner for missing the Davis Cup Finals. Nicola Pietrangeli, a two-time French Open champion, questioned the World No. 2's commitment towards his country and accused today's players for going after money instead.

"It’s a huge slap in the face for Italian sport. I don't understand when he mentions a difficult choice. He has to play tennis, not go to war. When it comes to the Davis Cup, I get annoyed because a player's objective should be to wear the Italian jersey."

Ad

"But unfortunately, I'm speaking from another era. I hope he won't go play elsewhere during the Davis Cup. Today, the world is filled with money and we're leaving heart aside,” he said in an interview with ANSA.

Sinner will end his 2025 season at the ATP Finals, where he won the title last year. He was last seen in action at the Six Kings Slam, where he beat Alcaraz to take home an impressive $6,000,000 bounty.

Ad

Who will Italy face in Davis Cup without Jannik Sinner?

Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

In the absence of talisman Jannik Sinner, Italy will take on Austria in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Davis Cup Finals. The team will be lead by Lorenzo Musetti, with the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli giving a solid line-up nonetheless.

The other six teams in the Final-8 in Bologna are: Spain, France, Belgium, Czechia, Argentina and Germany. Last year, Italy downed the Netherlands to win their second title in two years and third overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More