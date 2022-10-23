"What an utter pr**k" - Martina Navratilova hits out at American conservative political commentator for sexist remarks aimed at Taylor Swift

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who is extremely active on social media, did not mince words when giving her two cents on a tweet posted by Nick Adams, author and American conservative political commentator, on American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Adams took to Twitter and opined that Swift should be spending less time with her cats and more time with an "Alpha Male." He added that she is in a mess and is in desperate need of a strong male influence to help set her on the right path to happiness.

The tweet did not go down well with many, including multimedia journalist David Leavitt, who said Adams is a sexist misogynist. Martina Navratilova replied to Leavitt's tweet saying Adams' opinion was really laughable, calling Adams an "utter pr**k" in the process.

"This asswipe is screaming it from the rooftops! It’s really laughable - what an utter pr**k," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina David Leavitt @David_Leavitt How to tell the world you’re a sexist misogynistic piece of shit without saying you’re a sexist misogynistic piece of shit. How to tell the world you’re a sexist misogynistic piece of shit without saying you’re a sexist misogynistic piece of shit. https://t.co/zyRsWt9EGF This asswipe is screaming it from the rooftops! It’s really laughable - what an utter p…k twitter.com/David_Leavitt/… This asswipe is screaming it from the rooftops! It’s really laughable - what an utter p…k twitter.com/David_Leavitt/…

Multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, 'Midnights,' was released a couple of days ago. She recently released a music video for the song ’Anti-Hero' and it has garnered more than 25 million views on social media. However, the song raised eyebrows over the subtle fatphobia in one of the scenes in the video.

Swift grapples with topics like self-loathing and the fear of being unlovable in the song. At one point, she steps on a weighing scale, and instead of her weight, the scale shows the word “Fat”, which has understandably created a lot of uproar on social media.

Martina Navratilova vocal on social media

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open. (PC: Getty Images)

Martina Navratilova has used social media to broadcast her views on various pressing issues. The tennis legend recently opined that 'silence' regarding a matter is equivalent to 'consent' and urged fellow celebrities to use social media to speak up more often.

In the interview, Martina Navratilova said she did not "sign up to be famous," but soon realized the importance of using her stature to stand up for her beliefs through her platform.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion further stated that celebrities do not have a specific responsibility to use social media and other platforms to reach out to people and express their beliefs on important matters. However, she believes they should still use it as they have a great opportunity to create an impact, and feels most celebrities do so.

Most recently, the American expressed solidarity with TikTok star Emmanuel, an emu who is battling the deadly avian flu. The mischievous emu became a viral sensation when she started pecking at the phone while Taylor Blake was making an educational TikTok about farming.

In another instance, Martina Navratilova appealed to German multinational corporation Adidas to drop Kanye West in light of the singer/fashion designer making multiple antisemitic comments.

Poll : 0 votes