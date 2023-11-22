"What will Roger Federer do on cover the day after ATP Finals?": Novak Djokovic's ex-coach slams 'Western press' for 'belittling' Serb's achievements

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Nikola Pilic, has criticized the Western media for 'belittling' the Serb's successes while extolling those of others such as Roger Federer. Pilic made the remarks after his former protege won the 2023 ATP Finals title.

Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 to claim his record-extending seventh title at the year-end tournament on November 19. He had previously lost to the Italian in the group stage.

With this victory, the Serb broke Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles. He finished the season as the World No. 1 and with seven titles in his kitty, including three Majors (the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open).

Following that, Nikola Pilic spoke with the Serbian daily Kurir, opining that the Western media 'belittles' Novak Djokovic's achievements.

He backed up his claim by citing an instance wherein he spotted Federer's photograph on the front of a German magazine the day after the 24-time Grand Slam champion lifted the trophy at the Pala Alpitour.

"The Western press belittles every success of Novak and they don't want to accept that he is the GOAT, and that is already a finished story. Today I received a German magazine and on the cover is Federer in a tuxedo," Pilic said. (Translated from Serbian)

"What will Federer do on the cover the day after the tournament in Turin foreign? With all due respect for everything he has done, he has been in his well-deserved retirement for a year now. This is their disparagement, but in vain, Novak won and told them "arriveders" boys - continued one of the most deserving people that Novak is where it is," he added.

A look into Novak Djokovic and Nikola Pilic's relationship

Novak Djokovic started training under Nikola Pilic in Munich, Germany when he was 12. He continued his collaboration with the former French Open finalist for four more years before splitting up.

Despite this, the two have maintained a positive relationship throughout the years, with the 36-year-old even referring to Pilic as his 'tennis father' in a 2018 Instagram post.

"Niki Pilic, my tennis father. My mentor. His wife Mija and him accepted Jelena Genčić’s request for me to come to his academy in Germany when I was 12 years old even though he usually did not accept players under 14. He had one of the best European tennis academies at the time. Mija and Niki treated me as their own child and did the same for my 2 younger brothers. My family will always remember that," he wrote.

Djokovic also mentioned how his experience at Pilic's academy influenced his game and career before thanking the Croatian coach and his wife for investing time and effort in him.

"Niki is one of the most important tennis and life mentors I’ve ever had. My time spent in his academy has greatly impacted my game and career. I am eternally grateful Mija and Niki for everything you have done for me and my family," the World No. 1 wrote.

