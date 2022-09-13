"What a wonderful young woman who is sure to be the next tennis great" - Fan recalls running into 'super gracious' Iga Swiatek in New York

One lucky fan managed to cross paths with current world no.1 Iga Swiatek at the John F. Kennedy International Airport following her maiden US Open title on Saturday. The fan posted a photo with the Pole on Instagram and explained in the caption that they had an exchange of words and that the tennis star was very kind.

"I was at JFK on my way to London and saw Iga Swaitek in line next to me at security. I quietly congratulated her on her win at the US Open 2 days ago and moved on but when I told my tennis obsessed niece about it, she and her mom begged me to get her autograph . I saw her in the lounge so I went out and bought a notebook and got up courage to disturb her and ask her to sign it for my niece," the caption read.

"She was super gracious and extremely humble. When I said it was an amazing match, her coach even said that in reality it was just an OK match - I guess that level of perfection for her and her team is what makes her number one in the world! When I sent the photo to my niece she burst out in tears. What a wonderful young woman who is sure to be the next tennis great. Thank you for being an inspiration Iga! The future of tennis is bright! #usta#swiatek #usopen", said the fan on Instagram.

The fan's post of Swiatek comes after her first ever US Open title where she managed to overcome Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(7) on Sunday. The Polish tennis star has won two out of the four Grand Slam events this year and secured her third Major title of her career.

Following another successful campaign in the US after winning the Sunshine Double earlier this year, Swiatek now sits very comfortably in first place in the WTA rankings with more than 5000 points between her and Jabeur, who has now moved up three places to No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

"Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and to you Casper Ruud as well! What a ride!" - Iga Swiatek congratulates the duor for stellar performance at US Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open

Poland's Iga Swiatek took to Twitter to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud following their entertaining US Open final clash on Sunday. Alcaraz managed to claim his first ever Major title, with the Spaniard securing the victory in four sets.

Iga Swiatek has had an impressive year which saw her claim seven singles titles and headlining prize money earned on both tours, having earned more than $9 million US Dollars.

The Pole has qualified for the WTA Finals this year and has more than double the points of World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the WTA rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan