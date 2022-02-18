"Whatever he thinks is right, is right - after all, it's his body" - Ons Jabeur on Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance

Ons Jabeur revealed she respects Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance while admitting she is not surprised by it given "how far he took it" to try to play at the Australian Open. The WTA star also said she hopes the Serb changes his mind so he can return and "keep breaking records."

Djokovic spoke for the first time since his Australian Open deportation saga in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday. The 34-year-old revealed that he would rather miss out on Major titles than compromise his principles and unwillingly take the COVID-19 vaccine to play.

Ons Jabeur was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the Dubai WTA 500 tournament on Thursday. The World No. 10 was competing for the first time since being forced to withdraw from the Australian Open last month due to a back injury.

In an interview with the BBC, Jabeur gave her thoughts on Djokovic's decision to continue to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.

"It's his choice. He follows a certain diet with food and whatever he puts in his body [is up to him]," Jabeur said. "For me, I respect what he is doing. If he's doing it, he's doing it fully - he knows that his health is more important. I'm not really surprised, since we know how far he took it at the Australian Open. Coming here, I feel like I respect his decisions and it's his choice - his human right."

The Tunisian went on to insist that, while she has been vaccinated, she does not want to criticize others who take a different view on the matter.

"Like so many people, I of course had [the vaccine], but I did my research," Jabeur continued. "I talked to my doctors and got the vaccine. Now I'm able to travel and protect the people around me. It's a very difficult time. I don't want to judge anybody."

The 27-year-old then further supported Djokovic's freedom to control his own body and asserted that she does not feel people should be divided over their vaccination status.

"Whatever he thinks is right, is right - after all, it's his body," Jabeur added. "He does whatever he wants with it. Other people get vaccinated, and you should respect their choices. And that's how it is. It's very difficult times - I don't think these times should separate us. We should always remember that we are all human beings."

"Hopefully he will change his mind and keep breaking records - I want him to be back on tour" - Ons Jabeur on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the 2021 French Open

Ons Jabeur also admitted that she hopes Novak Djokovic rethinks his choice to not take the Covid-19 vaccine so he can break more records. The Tunisian spoke of the high regard in which many fellow players hold the 20-time Major champion.

"Hopefully he will change his mind," Jabeur said. "He has said he will keep his mind open - hopefully he will change his mind and keep breaking records. I want him to be back on tour. I want him to be playing. He is such a great player, and an inspiration for many, many players."

Djokovic is set to compete for the first time in 2022 at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week.

