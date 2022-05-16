When is the 2022 French Open? When is the Draw? What are the dates & schedule? 

The claycourt season will reach its pinnacle this month as the 2022 French Open commences with the qualifiers on May 16.

Like every year, several top players will be vying for the claycourt Major title in the upcoming edition, whose main draw kicks off on May 22.

Last year, Novak Djokovic won the men's singles title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final despite being two sets down. In the women's singles section, Barbora Krejcikova beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title. The Czech also won the women's doubles title partnering Katerina Siniakova.

This year, the men's singles tournament has a number of contenders. Djokovic won the Italian Open without dropping a single set and looks to be back to his very best ahead of the defense of his Roland Garros crown.

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz has been in sensational form this season, winning the Miami Open and the Madrid Open among others. The Spaniard will be a heavy favorite to lift the trophy and become the first teenager to win a Grand Slam men's singles title since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

The King of Clay had a great start to the season, winning three titles, including the Australian Open, before injuries kicked in. Nadal suffered a recurrence of his old foot injury during his last-16 match against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

So there will be some doubts regarding his fitness ahead of the Paris Major. However, if he is fully fit, he has a chance of winning his 22nd Grand Slam title. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud will also be among the contenders for the title.

Iga Swiatek will be the heaviest favorite to win the women's singles title. The World No. 1 has won five titles on the trot and has a good chance of adding to her 2020 Roland Garros triumph. The likes of Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari will try to challenge Swiatek for the title.

When is the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open starts on May 22 and will end on June 5. There will be a total of 15 categories in the upcoming edition.

When is the draw for the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open draw will be released on Thursday, May 19 at 6.45 pm local time.

The draws for the men's and women's singles tournaments comprise 104 direct entries, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards. Each draw will have 32 seeded players.

What is the date and schedule for the 2022 French Open?

The qualifying rounds of the tournament are scheduled to be held from May 16-20. The likes of Linda Fruhvirtova and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will be involved, among others.

The main draw starts on May 22 and will go on until June 5.

