When is the 2022 US Open? When is the draw? Here are all the details before the start of the tournament

The countdown is on for the 2022 US Open. The season's final Grand Slam is just a couple of weeks away, with the tournament set to begin on August 29.

Plenty of top players are vying for one of the biggest titles in the sport. Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion on the men's side. He denied Novak Djokovic a shot at completing the Calendar Year Grand Slam by defeating him in last year's final. The Serb, on the other hand, might not be able to compete this year due to the vaccine mandate in place. But there's plenty of time for that to change.

Rafael Nadal is on the hunt for a 23rd Major crown, attempting to extend his lead among men while tying Serena Williams' Grand Slam count. All eyes will be on the American as well, more so than usual. She recently announced her retirement, with the US Open most likely being the final tournament of her career.

Emma Raducanu had a fairytale run to the title last year. The teenager went on to win her maiden Grand Slam title as a qualifier, capturing the world's attention with her achievement.

There are plenty of contenders for the title across the ATP and WTA tours. While Medvedev is one of the best hardcourt players around, it's only a matter of time before teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz has a breakthrough at the Slams. Nick Kyrgios is having a resurgence and will be eager for more success after reaching the Wimbledon final last month.

Naomi Osaka is having a tough year, but the two-time US Open champion cannot be counted out. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's aura of invincibility has taken a hit, but she's still miles ahead of everyone else on the tour.

The stage is set for a memorable fortnight in New York, and here are the key details regarding the tournament:

When is the 2022 US Open?

The qualifying rounds are to take place from August 23-26. The tournament will officially begin on August 29 and end on September 11.

US Open Tennis @usopen PSA: the US Open is this month. PSA: the US Open is this month.

When is the draw for the 2022 US Open?

The draw ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 25. The exact time is yet to be revealed.

What is the schedule for the 2022 US Open?

The US Open, like the other three Grand Slams, has seven rounds that take place over a two-week period. The tournament will begin on Monday, August 29, with the first four rounds going on until next Monday, September 5.

The quarterfinals will take place on September 6-7. The women's semifinal is scheduled for Thursday, September 8, with the men's semifinal set for the following day.

The women's championship match will take place on Saturday, September 10. The men's title round will take place on Sunday, September 11. Both finals are set to begin at 4 pm local time.

Click here to access the official tournament schedule.

Edited by Anirudh