'When you are 30 you want to enjoy with friends' - Becker on Novak Djokovic's partying

Novak Djokovic & 3 other players tested positive for COVID-19 recently, after partying in a night club.

Boris Becker, however, feels it is unfair to criticize Novak Djokovic for his lapses.

Boris Becker has come out in support of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour has become the hottest topic in the tennis world after the World No. 1 tested positive for coronavirus. A host of tennis players and experts have slammed the Serbian star for his behavior over the last two weekends. However, his former coach Boris Becker has rushed to his defense, just like many from Djokovic's own country.

As reported by novosti.rs, Becker believes the criticism that the 2020 Australian Open winner has received is uncalled for. The German admitted that partying in the Belgrade night club and playing basketball were unnecessary, but he justified those actions by saying it is normal for any 30-something to want to have a good time with friends.

I think the criticism is unfair: Boris Becker on Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Boris Becker became Novak Djokovic's coach in 2014

Boris Becker worked as a commentator for BBC until 2013, when Novak Djokovic signed him as his coach. Under Becker's guidance, the 17-time Grand Slam champion recorded the famous 'Nole' Slam - holding all the four Majors simultaneously, including his only French Open championship. However, the duo parted ways in December 2016.

Goran Ivanisevic is currently serving as the coach of the World No. 1 player, and earlier in the day even he tested positive for COVID-19. Ivanisevic joined Jelena Ristic and fitness coach Marco Pinachi as the associates of Djokovic who have contracted the virus.

The Serb had organized the first leg of the Adria Tour in his home town Belgrade. Dominic Thiem emerged victorious in that mini tourney, and all the players later went to a night club to celebrate their success.

They then moved to Zadar to play the second leg, and everything seemed normal until Grigor Dimitrov reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after that, the tests of Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki produced positive results as well.

Djokovic rushed to his home town to get tested, ultimately learning that even he was infected.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic along with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Filip Krajinovic, and other officials at Belgrade

When asked about the Adria Tour and the negative comments that Novak Djokovic has received, Becker replied:

"I have to defend Novak a little. I think the criticism is unfair."

Becker believes that Novak Djokovic is in that phase of his life where unwinding with friends comes as second nature.

"Yes, partying and basketball may have been unnecessary. But when you are 30, you want to enjoy with your friends," the German added.

Boris Becker is not the only one who has supported Novak Djokovic. The likes of Janko Tipsarevic, Pedja Krstin, Dino Radja and several other well-known names have backed the World No. 1 too.