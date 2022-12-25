When Andre Agassi celebrated Christmas with his most intense training session ever

Christmas is probably the most 'off-season time' for tennis players all year, but Andre Agassi once chose to sacrifice celebrating the festive season with loved ones and immerse himself in what was probably his most intense training session ever. It ended with the American tennis great throwing up a lot on Christmas Day 2000.

Ahead of the 2001 Australian Open in January, defending champion Agassi was motivated to get back to winning ways after enduring a difficult season in 2000, both professionally and personally. He took up a highly intense training and fitness camp in December, which required him to sprint up the steep hills outside Las Vegas, along with other activities. The American's conditioning coach Gil Reyes accompanied him throughout the training schedule.

Reyes was by Agassi's side when the former World No. 1 spent part of Christmas Day throwing up profusely after pushing himself too hard in training all day. He once highlighted Agassi's immense dedication to his cause, revealing that he was committed to completing his training sessions despite getting sick.

There were times when he felt worried for Agassi, but the American tennis legend kept going despite being rendered teary-eyed at times.

''We'd get to the point in the intensity of a session where there were tears in his eyes and burning in his [Andre Agassi's] lungs and legs,'' Reyes told The New York Times at the 2001 Australian Open.

"I'd see him get sick on the side of the hill, but come right back and work harder. I'd tell him, 'You'd better know why you're doing this'," he added.

Andre Agassi ended up winning 2001 Australian Open for his seventh Grand Slam singles title

Andre Agassi in action during the 2001 Australian Open.

All the hard work put in by Andre Agassi paid him rich dividends as he won the 2001 Australian Open to clinch his seventh and penultimate Grand Slam singles title. The intense training sessions that helped him build a high level of fitness proved to be quite crucial in a five-set marathon against Pat Rafter in the semifinals, which the American won 7-5, 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3.

Despite a physically exhausting match, Agassi looked fitter and more in control than ever before, winning the final against Arnaud Clement in straight sets just two days later.

Earlier in the tournament, Agassi won his first three matches of the tournament without dropping a set. He lost the first set of his fourth-round match but stormed back to win in four sets, before also winning his quarter-final in straight sets.

