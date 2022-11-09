When Andy Murray stunned 4-time defending champion Novak Djokovic at 2016 ATP Finals to become Year-End World No. 1

One of Andy Murray's biggest accomplishments in 2016, in what was his annus mirabilis, was beating four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his only ATP Finals title so far. The 6-3, 6-4 win gave the Brit his ninth title from 13 finals in his career-best season.

The season-ending championships in London that year had one significant absentee — Roger Federer. Injuries prevented the six-time champion from qualifying for the gala event, ending his record streak of 14 consecutive appearances at the ATP Finals. Two-time runner-up Rafael Nadal also did not feature in the competition due to injury.

With two of the biggest contenders out, Andy Murray was the front-runner for the title due to his sterling form. The Scot had collected his second title at Wimbledon along with a second successive Olympic men's singles gold in the months leading up to the ATP Finals. He came to the London tournament as the new World No. 1, having won his last four finals at the China Open, Shanghai Masters, Vienna, and the Paris Masters.

Andy Murray was placed in the same group as Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori. While the three-time Major winner swatted away the first two in straight sets, Nishikori put him in a spot of bother before the Brit could carve out a 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4 win.

In the semifinals, the 35-year-old faced Milos Raonic in their sixth encounter of the year. Murray had won their last five meetings, including the final at Wimbledon, but their ATP Finals showdown proved to be a difficult assignment for the numero uno player. Murray had to work his way back from a set down to edge the Canadian 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(11) in three hours and 38 minutes that went on to become the longest three-setter in the history of the year-ending championships.

Andy Murray (L) & Novak Djokovic with their trophies at the 2016 ATP Finals

In the final, a familiar figure waited for Murray on the opposite side of the net — Novak Djokovic. Although the Serb wasn't at his very best by his lofty standards in the second half of the season, it was still his 10th final of the year.

The fact that Djokovic had already accounted for Murray thrice that season, including the Australian Open and French Open finals, added to the drama.

Besides, the Serb had dominated the ATP Finals in the preceding years, having emerged victorious in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Djokovic was unbeaten at the championships that year with wins over Dominic Thiem, David Goffin, Raonic and Nishikori.

Time and again, the 21-time Major champion had proved to be a tough beast in the biggest events, but Murray was up to the task this time. There were no signs of fatigue from the Brit even after his marathon semifinal victory over Raonic in the previous round.

Murray broke Djokovic in the eighth game of the first set to pocket it 6-3. He coasted to a 4-1 advantage before Djokovic pulled back one of the breaks in the second set. But that only delayed the inevitable as the Scot soon wrapped up the 6-3, 6-4 win on his third championship point.

With the win, Murray became the 17th player to be crowned the year-end No. 1.

Novak Djokovic searching for his first ATP Finals title since 2015

The Serb with the ATP Finals trophy in 2015

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic is yet to lay his hands on the ATP Finals trophy since 2015. After squandering his chance against Andy Murray in 2016, he got another opportunity when he reached the 2018 final but this time he was beaten by Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3.

The former World No. 1 will be keen to end his trophy drought when the prestigious tournament gets underway in Turin on November 13 this year. The five-time champion, who is aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles, will have to contend with Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz.

Having won two titles in his last three tournaments, the Serb will be gunning to end the year on a high.

