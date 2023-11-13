Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa's hilarious reaction to a poster featuring her father at the 2023 ATP Finals has sparked delight among tennis fans.

Medvedev will commence his pursuit of a second title at the year-end championships against compatriot Andrey Rublev on Monday, November 13. The former World No. 1's wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, have joined him in Turin to provide support during his campaign.

Ahead of the Russian's tournament opener, his wife and daughter explored the Pala Alpitour arena. During their visit, while pushing along a kid's trolley, Alisa unexpectedly stopped in surprise after noticing a poster displaying her father's image.

The one-year-old appeared bewildered upon recognizing the World No. 3 on the poster and seemingly looked around for an explanation, prompting Daria to call out "Papa" in order to dispel the toddler's confusion.

Tennis writer Bastien Fachan reshared a clip of the incident on social media and humorously suggested that Alisa had just realized Daniil Medvedev's significance in tennis.

"When you come to your dad’s workplace and you realize he’s actually kind of a big deal," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Fans were left delighted by Alisa's reaction to her father's poster.

"Love how she did a double take!" one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"The way she turns back 'yall seeing this too?!"" another fan posted.

Comment byu/Tonik3244 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Meanwhile, other users expressed amusement at the one-year-old pushing luggage during her trip to the arena.

"Adorable! Also, it is killing me that they have her out here pushing luggage. No child of Daniil Medvedev will be pampered or spoiled. Get to work, bellhop! a user posted.

Comment byu/Tonik3244 from discussion intennis Expand Post

"Daniil’s like if I don’t have my toiletries at my locker in 10 mins, I swear to god Alisa," another user chimed in.

Comment byu/Tonik3244 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/Tonik3244 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Tonik3244 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Tonik3244 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Daniil Medvedev drawn in same group as Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals 2023

Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals 2023

Daniil Medvedev, placed in the Red Group, will compete against Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in the group stage, battling it out for a coveted spot in the semifinals.

The Russian will commence his campaign against Rublev. The former World No. 1 enjoys a dominant 6-2 lead in their head-to-head record, having won their most recent clash in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old will lock horns with Alcaraz in a rematch of their blockbuster US Open semifinal, where Medvedev claimed a 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory to level their head-to-head record at 2-2.

Medvedev has also won 10 of his 17 tour-level encounters against Zverev, including their most recent clash in the 2023 China Open semifinals.