WATCH: Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa hilariously caught off guard as she recognizes her father on ATP Finals poster

Daniil Medvedev's daughter, Alisa, was adorably taken aback after discovering a poster featuring her father at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Medvedev is in Turin, Italy, for the year-end championships. Drawn into the Red Group, the Russian is set to battle it out against Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev, for a coveted spot in the semifinals. Commencing his pursuit of a second ATP Finals title, the former World No. 1 will square off against Rublev on Monday, November 13.

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, have joined him in Italy for the event. During a visit to the facilities at the Pala Alpitour arena, Alisa suddenly stopped in her tracks upon recognizing her father's image on a poster.

The one-year-old appeared to be caught off guard by the poster as she glanced around for clarification, prompting Daria to call out "Papa" to help the toddler make sense of the image.

Expand Tweet

Daria shared a clip of the hilarious incident on social media.

"Dad? 🤣🤣🤣," she posted on her Instagram story.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria's Instagram story

Daniil Medvedev disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas on ATP Finals being 'bigger than a Grand Slam'

Daniil Medvedev

Ahead of his 2023 ATP Finals campaign, Stefanos Tsitsipas highlighted the prestige of the year-end championships and controversially stated that winning the ATP Finals was a "bigger thing" than a Grand Slam title.

"It's a whole celebration. The ATP Finals is a commemoration and celebration of the best of the best in our sport. We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega trophy, which is a grand prize in our sport. It means a lot," he told the ATP tour.

"I would consider it probably a bigger thing than a Slam, honestly. It has big prestige and it's a very valuable asset if you're able to conquer and win it," he added.

Daniil Medvedev recently shared his thoughts on Tsitsipas' remarks, expressing disagreement with the Greek's opinion. Medvedev asserted that, in his view, Grand Slams hold greater significance than the ATP Finals due to the greater challenges associated with winning a Major.

"I'd say a Slam. For me, it's harder because of five sets. Yes, you face only top-10 players at year-end championships, from the very first match, but still, you need to win five matches and not seven," Medvedev said (Translated from Russian).

"It makes a difference. You may even win four matches and still win the title. Anyway, everybody is entitled to their opinion but for me it's a Grand Slam," he added.