"When it comes to women, it's never their boyfriend's fault" - Tennis fans slam "misogynists" blaming Paula Badosa for Stefanos Tsitsipas' latest loss

By Pranjali P.
Modified Jun 29, 2023 02:58 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas failed to defend his Mallorca Open title
Tennis fans were engaged in a war of words after Paula Badosa and her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas were blamed for the Greek’s most recent loss.

Mallorca Open defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the 2023 event with an opening-match defeat to Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. This was the World No. 5’s third loss in the four grasscourt matches played this season.

Tsitsipas was initially not scheduled to defend his title in Mallorca but accepted a last-minute wildcard after his early losses in Stuttgart and Halle. The two-time Grand Slam runner-up had his girlfriend and former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in his box, cheering him on during his match with Hanfmann.

However, the Spaniard became the target of vile comments and mockery after Stefanos Tsitsipas was toppled in his encounter.

Many fans were disturbed by the blame being put on the former World No. 2 and blasted the social media abusers for their “misogynistic” take.

“They were together before they were public. he won matches with her secretly in his box. grass is by far his worse surface. can y’all stop this misogynistic bullshit that it’s paula’s fault??” one fan said.
they were together before they were public. he won matches with her secretly in his box. grass is by far his worse surface. can y’all stop this misogynistic bullshit that it’s paula’s fault?? twitter.com/zwxsh/status/1…

Another fan drew parallels between the public scrutiny Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been subjected to, to that faced by Matteo Berrettini and his girlfriend Melissa Satta earlier this year.

“Stef isn't my fav but blaming Paula is like when here in Italy they are blaming Berrettini's girlfriend because of his bad season I feel for both couples,” the fan said.
@atpobsessed Stef isn't my fav but blaming Paula is like when here in Italy they are blaming Berrettini's girlfriend because of his bad season I feel for both couples

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

@BarclayCard18 It’s always the woman’s fault but never the woman’s credit.
I can’t wait for Stef and Paula to prove wrong all those idiots saying he is playing so bad since Tsitsidosa became a thing. Grass is a sh1t surface and u all know it, you just want to think of something to hate on Stefanos. And at the end of the day no one asked for your opinion
Some people like to blame tennis players' injuries or losses on their girlfriends. However, it's strange that when the male players themselves win, the credit is solely given to them. And it's odd that when it comes to women players losing, it's never their boyfriend's fault.
@josemorgado I don’t see the connection, yes, he hasn’t been playing very well lately, but why hint at relationships or women?Similarly, it can be said that Thiem stopped being a normal player because of his "circus girl".
Kinda feel bad for Tsitsipas because these next months have always been his worst ones but everyone will blame it on Badosa
@RelevantTennis Say it louder! First Berrettini and now Tsitsipas. This is ridiculous
Agreed. Also just because you see photos & videos of them having a good time and in love, doesn’t mean they aren’t still spending focused hours training, practicing, and working. These are world class athletes who are both pretty professional and dedicated about their craft. twitter.com/relevanttennis…
@vanshv2k I think people forget that they are human beings as well as tennis players. Being in a relationship is a positive thing and if anything will help their tennis because they are happy.
@vanshv2k Besides the fact I actually think his relationship with Paula has actually been a positive thing for him purely on a "human being" level.
@vanshv2k I wondered when that "oh its all down to the fact hes got a new girlfriend" was gonna start up. Folk forget he can have a career and a life away from it.
@vanshv2k I found it a low blow when @TennisChannel commentators put Tsitsipas down after his Mallorca loss, stating he'd have more time for social media videos. Irritating. He's a quality player. And even if he's lost some focus due to Paula, this is life. Something to be said for ❤️
Wtf does badosa have to do with him being in bad form and playing a shit match? twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
Mentioning his gf? A misogynist for sure. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
TT is a funny place 😅- Casper ignores grass preparation - "funny", "justified", "understandable"- Taylor Fritz losing R1 and R2 on grass - "he still has Wimbledon"- Stef losing R1 and R2 on grass tournaments, struggling with some injury (?) - "Badosa", "worst top 10"...
@TennDogg950 @TennisTV @paulabadosa @MallorcaChamps Just blame the woman i mean why not
@TennDogg950 @TennisTV @paulabadosa @MallorcaChamps Oh, so he was winning all tournaments before she came? Cool

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa gear up for Wimbledon 2023

Paula Badosa was last seen in action at the 2023 Italian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas’ ongoing season started off in stellar fashion, as he reached his second Grand Slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. However, the Greek’s results have been anything but reassuring ever since. His poor run of form can be attributed to the shoulder injury he dealt with after his campaign Down Under.

Despite the injury struggles, the 24-year-old obtained a few promising results on clay, with a runner-up finish at the Barcelona Open, a semifinal exit at the Italian Open and three quarterfinals appearances at the Madrid Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters and the French Open.

However, Tsitsipas’ below-par performance on grass has cast a shadow on his chances at Wimbledon. After his latest Mallorca Open loss, the player will now directly contest the 2023 Championships. It is also worth noting that the Greek reportedly had some issues with his wrist during a practice session ahead of his match in Mallorca.

Moreover, the World No. 5 hasn’t obtained the most convincing results at Wimbledon so far in his career. He has made the second week at the SW19 only once – in 2018, when he reached the fourth round. In last year’s edition, the Greek was seen off by Nick Kyrgios in the third round.

Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has missed both Grand Slam events held so far in 2023 – the Australian Open as well as the French Open. The Spaniard missed the Slam Down Under due to a right thigh injury, while a spinal stress fracture kept her on the sidelines during the Parisian event earlier this month.

Uncertainty is now looming over Paula Badosa’s Wimbledon participation as well. The player has been spotted wearing a spinal brace during her recent practice sessions on grass, indicating the 2021 Indian Wells champion has yet to heal from her back injury.

