Tennis fans were engaged in a war of words after Paula Badosa and her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas were blamed for the Greek’s most recent loss.
Mallorca Open defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the 2023 event with an opening-match defeat to Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. This was the World No. 5’s third loss in the four grasscourt matches played this season.
Tsitsipas was initially not scheduled to defend his title in Mallorca but accepted a last-minute wildcard after his early losses in Stuttgart and Halle. The two-time Grand Slam runner-up had his girlfriend and former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in his box, cheering him on during his match with Hanfmann.
However, the Spaniard became the target of vile comments and mockery after Stefanos Tsitsipas was toppled in his encounter.
Many fans were disturbed by the blame being put on the former World No. 2 and blasted the social media abusers for their “misogynistic” take.
“They were together before they were public. he won matches with her secretly in his box. grass is by far his worse surface. can y’all stop this misogynistic bullshit that it’s paula’s fault??” one fan said.
Another fan drew parallels between the public scrutiny Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been subjected to, to that faced by Matteo Berrettini and his girlfriend Melissa Satta earlier this year.
“Stef isn't my fav but blaming Paula is like when here in Italy they are blaming Berrettini's girlfriend because of his bad season I feel for both couples,” the fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa gear up for Wimbledon 2023
Stefanos Tsitsipas’ ongoing season started off in stellar fashion, as he reached his second Grand Slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. However, the Greek’s results have been anything but reassuring ever since. His poor run of form can be attributed to the shoulder injury he dealt with after his campaign Down Under.
Despite the injury struggles, the 24-year-old obtained a few promising results on clay, with a runner-up finish at the Barcelona Open, a semifinal exit at the Italian Open and three quarterfinals appearances at the Madrid Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters and the French Open.
However, Tsitsipas’ below-par performance on grass has cast a shadow on his chances at Wimbledon. After his latest Mallorca Open loss, the player will now directly contest the 2023 Championships. It is also worth noting that the Greek reportedly had some issues with his wrist during a practice session ahead of his match in Mallorca.
Moreover, the World No. 5 hasn’t obtained the most convincing results at Wimbledon so far in his career. He has made the second week at the SW19 only once – in 2018, when he reached the fourth round. In last year’s edition, the Greek was seen off by Nick Kyrgios in the third round.
Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has missed both Grand Slam events held so far in 2023 – the Australian Open as well as the French Open. The Spaniard missed the Slam Down Under due to a right thigh injury, while a spinal stress fracture kept her on the sidelines during the Parisian event earlier this month.
Uncertainty is now looming over Paula Badosa’s Wimbledon participation as well. The player has been spotted wearing a spinal brace during her recent practice sessions on grass, indicating the 2021 Indian Wells champion has yet to heal from her back injury.