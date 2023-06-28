Tennis fans have shared their feelings about Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ new dance video with their siblings.

Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship public earlier this month, and the couple have since treated tennis fans to copious amounts of content surrounding their personal lives.

Recently, the two former top-3 players showed off their dance moves in a fun TikTok video alongside Badosa’s sister Jana and Tsitsipas’ brother Petros. In the video, the quartet can be seen dancing in an uncoordinated manner, and tennis fans have shared their hilarious reactions about the same.

Many fans jokingly suggested that Paula Badosa shouldn’t be engaging in such “cringe” recreations, while others stated that they prophesied the couple’s TikTok phase, given the Spaniard’s liking for the dance routines.

“None of them have dance moves. Funny how latins got the talent but not the mother land ancestors,” one fan joked.

“Like I don’t like badosas tennis, I don’t root for her, I don’t sit and want her to win tennis matches… but she deserves better than this pls,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Paula Badosa accompanies Stefanos Tsitsipas to Mallorca as he commences his title defense

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have created a joint social media account on Instagram, where they share daily updates. The couple made their relationship public by sharing the highlights of their recent trip to Dubai.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas then resumed his season on the grass courts. The Spaniard, meanwhile, hasn’t contested a match since her Italian Open quarterfinal in May, due to a spinal stress fracture.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently reunited on the Wimbledon grounds ahead of the grasscourt Slam. However, they have since traveled to Mallorca. The World No. 5, who has been struggling with his form since his runner-up finish at the Australian Open, will soon contest the Mallorca Open. He has accepted a last-minute wildcard entry to the tournament and will be seen defending his title from last year. The Greek will commence his defense on Wednesday, June 28, against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

Tsitsipas and Badosa are in the company of their families at the event. Interestingly, the Spaniard was also captured training with Tsitsipas as well as his father Apostolos during her time there.

The former World No. 2 was seen wearing a spinal bracing as a precaution ahead of her Wimbledon appearance. It is worth noting that Badosa has yet to kick off her Grand Slam campaign this year. She missed the 2023 Australian Open due to a right thigh injury and was on the sidelines during the French Open due to her spinal fracture.

