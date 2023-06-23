Paula Badosa was overjoyed as she spent her day with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon ahead of the 2023 Grand Slam event.

Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship public this month during the 2023 French Open. While an injured Badosa wasn’t a participant at the event, she was present in Paris to cheer on the two-time Grand Slam runner-up. The tennis couple have since been very vocal about their love for each other and have frequently shared updates about their adventures together.

After the Parisian Slam, the pair jetted off to Dubai, where Badosa resides. They spent a few days together before Stefanos Tsitsipas began his grasscourt campaign in Stuttgart. The tennis players have now reunited in Wimbledon ahead of the 2023 Championships.

The tournament’s social media recently shared pictures of them enjoying their day on the grasscourt. Paula Badosa was happy to finally get to see her boyfriend and made her feelings known about their time spent together.

“Getting to do what you love with who you love is priceless @steftsitsipas #team,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Spaniard also shared a picture from the Greek’s practice session and appreciated his passion for the sport.

“Pure passion,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Badosa on Instagram

Tsitsipas then shared a video of the former World No. 2 on the court with his father Apostolos.

“This is beautiful. Beautiful things everywhere,” Stefanos Tsitsipas was heard saying.

"We give each other a lot of strength" – What Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have said about their relationship

Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ relationship may be young but the duo have confessed that they have established a strong bond from the get go.

The former World No. 3 also affectionately referred to Badosa as his “soulmate” and called their connection “very rare.”

“Yes, we are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing,” he recently said.

Paula Badosa too gushed over their love and revealed how they support and understand each other as two ambitious and career-minded individuals.

“It is being something very beautiful because we empathise with each other a lot. We have things very clear, we are both very ambitious, but at the same time we share our personal lives and we share many things,” Badosa said.

"Like he said, we have a very solid and strong connection, so he shares with me his good and bad times, his experiences, just like I do with him, so we support each other and give each other a lot of strength," the Spaniard added.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships will mark Paula Badosa’s comeback on tour after spinal fracture. She has made two back-to-back fourth rounds in the previous two editions, and will look to better her result this time around.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, found his best Wimbledon result in the fourth round of the 2018 edition. The Greek has produced below par results at the event of late, and will hope to change his fortune in the upcoming edition.

Poll : 0 votes