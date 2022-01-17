"When you get a little bit older, all the comebacks are tougher; but this has been especially difficult" - Rafael Nadal on his latest return

Rafael Nadal considers his return to the ATP Tour in 2022 the hardest comeback he has attempted in his career so far.

The World No. 9 remarked that all comebacks become harder as one ages, but his latest one was all the more difficult. His reason for this was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadal missed the 2021 Wimbledon and US Open due to a foot injury. But he looked in good touch during his first-round match against World No. 66 Marcus Giron at the 2022 Australian Open on Monday (17 January). It marked his first Grand Slam match since the loss against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of last year's Roland Garros.

Speaking at a press conference after his 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke about the conditions surrounding his most recent comeback.

"When you get a little bit older, all the comebacks are tougher," Nadal said. "This has been especially difficult because it is not only a comeback from an injury, it's a comeback trying to be back on the tour after almost two years of not playing many events with the virus."

The sixth seed mused about how he has only played a handful of tournaments since the pandemic began in 2020. Nadal reckoned that his practice was affected and believes that has to be taken into consideration along with the reduced number of matches.

"If you remember in 2020 I only played here and Acapulco, then I just played in Rome, Roland Garros, Paris and London. Six events. In 2021 I played just here and then it was clay - Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros. Washington, yeah. Another six events," Nadal said.

The combination really put into perspective the difficult nature of his comeback. Due to these factors, Nadal felt even happier about his return to the world of Grand Slams in 2022. He added that he was also enjoying the tennis he was playing at the moment and that he would try his best to keep progressing down under.

"12 events in two years is not many. If we add that I was not able to practice very often too, it's really tough. But here I am. I am super happy about all the work that I have done to try to be back. I am here enjoying the tennis, and that's it. I'm going to keep trying hard."

"It's better to have a good relationship with everybody because then you are happier" - Rafael Nadal on his relationship with Novak Djokovic

Rafa revealed that he had a great relationship with Novak Djokovic off the tennis court

Rafael Nadal was also enquired about his thoughts on being the only former champion left in the draw for the Australian Open, following Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia. The former World No. 1 noted that he has always had a good relationship with the Serb on a personal level, regardless of them being rivals on the tennis court.

"I've always had a very good relationship with my rivals. That's my philosophy," Nadal said. "In my opinion, it's better to have a good relationship with everybody because then you are happier. With Novak, it is no exception. We always had a great relationship."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion further added that Djokovic was one of the guilty parties in the situation that unfolded in Australia, which he referred to as "a mess."

"I wish Novak all the best. I think the situation has been a mess. He's not the only one that did bad things. There are more people responsible for this terrible situation that we have faced over the last two weeks. But he is one of the people responsible," Nadal said.

The Spaniard refused to comment on the fairness of Djokovic not being allowed to play at Melbourne Park. But he expressed his displeasure at repeatedly being asked the question in his press conferences, saying:

"On a personal level, I would like to see him play here. Whether it is fair or not that he's not playing here is another discussion that I don't want to talk about anymore."

Nadal will face the winner of the contest between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Yannick Hanfmann in his second match at the Australian Open.

