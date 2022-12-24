"When he gets a chance to play, most of the time he wins" - Jannik sinner's coach on why Novak Djokovic is the man to beat in 2023

Simone Vagnozzi, who has been coaching young gun Jannik Sinner since February, has picked Novak Djokovic as his favorite for the upcoming season.

The Serbian started the year with a controversial deportation from Australia, just a few days ahead of the Australian Open. He ended the year by adding another Grand Slam title to his tally as he won Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old also equaled Roger Federer's record number of titles at the year-end ATP Tour Finals. The Australian government has now overturned the former World No. 1's visa ban. Hence, Djokovic will be in full gear to exploit his chances at the 2023 Australian Open.

In a recent interview with Ubitennis, as reported by Puntobreak, Vagnozzi reflected on his expectations and predictions for the 2023 season. Speaking further about his predicted stars for the upcoming season, the former Italian tennis professional said the current World No. 5 will be the strongest next season.

He further stated that the Serbian maestro is generally invincible in his playing days.

"Novak Djokovic is still the strongest. Although he has played less than the others, this year he won the ATP Finals and Wimbledon, although in the latter they did not give points. When he gets a chance to play, most of the time he wins."

Shifting his attention towards the younger generation, Vagnozzi picked compatriot Lorenzo Musetti to work on his improvements to provide better results in 2023. The coach also said that in order to win a Grand Slam in the coming years, Sinner's most important goal is "continuity."

"Among the young, Musetti can take a step forward. I have seen him improve on fast surfaces. For Jannik, on the other hand, the key word is continuity. Jannik has the potential to win a Grand Slam, but he hasn't given himself the chance yet. We will have to be prepared and take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves," Vagnozzi added.

Djokovic to match Nadal's Grand Slam record in 2023

Novak Djokovic with the 2019 Australian Open trophy

Novak Djokovic won three out of four ATP tournaments at the end of the 2022 season, the Tel-Aviv Open, the Astana Open, and the ATP Finals. The legend has shown all the signs of replicating his impressive form again in 2023.

Standing at 21 Grand Slam singles titles, the Serbian will look to pass Rafael Nadal's record of 22 titles, given the latter has reached the tail end of his career.

The veteran won the Wimbledon Championships this year. He was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open and the US Open because of his unvaccinated status.

At Roland Garros, the Serb fell to Nadal in the quarterfinals. With his fate at the New York Major still unknown, Djokovic is all set to add another feather to his cap, in 2023.

