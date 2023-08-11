"When I choose to be back, I will be back where I belong" - 'Heartbroken' Nick Kyrgios pens a message after US Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, citing a wrist injury. The Australian tennis star earlier withdrew from all three previous Grand Slams of the year due to injuries.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has been struggling with injuries since the end of last year. Kyrgios has played just one match in 2023, at the Stuttgart Open, which he lost.

Despite various attempts to return to the tour, Kyrgios is yet to confirm his return date. He withdrew from the Australian Open as he underwent surgery on his knee. The Aussie didn't compete at the French Open after suffering a leg injury. He also withdrew from Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

Recently, the US Open announced Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from this year's New York Major.

"Nick Kyrgios, a 2022 quarterfinalist, is out of this year's US Open. Hope to see you back on the court soon, Nick!" the US Open captioned their tweet.

A few hours later, the former World No. 13 turned to social media and reflected on his withdrawal from the US Open. Revealing his reason behind the withdrawal, the Australian 'reminded' people that due to his protected ranking, he could make a comeback whenever he wanted.

"Heartbroken about the US Open, will be back....my wrist is not ready yet to compete. But may I remind people that I have a protected ranking of 21. When I choose to be back, I will be back where I belong," Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Kyrgios is currently ranked No. 92 in the ATP singles rankings, his lowest since April 2022. Prior to the only match he played this year at Stuttgart, the Australian last featured at the Tokyo Open in October 2022. However, he withdrew before his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.

As a result of missing all these tournaments, he will drop out of the top 100 later this month. Kyrgios hasn't been ranked below No. 100 since March 2022.

Nick Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals of the US Open 2022

2022 US Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios had his best US Open outing last year. The Australian reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 event.

He kicked off his campaign with a first-round victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis by a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) scoreline. Up against France's Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, Kyrgios beat him 7-6(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to qualify for the third round.

In the third and fourth rounds, the 28-year-old defeated J.J. Wolf and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. In the quarterfinals, Kyrgios locked horns with Russia's Karen Khachanov. Playing a five-setter thriller, Kyrgios lost to the Russian to bow out of the US Open.