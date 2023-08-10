Nick Kyrgios officially withdraws from US Open 2023

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has officially withdrawn from the 2023 US Open, the tournament has announced.

Kyrgios won't be back in New York to defend his quarterfinals appearance in 2022, which will cause him to fall down even further in the rankings.

"Nick Kyrgios, a 2022 quarterfinalist, is out of this year's US Open. Hope to see you back on the court soon, Nick!" reads the post from the tournament on social media.

The Australian has recently recovered from a knee injury that had forced him away from competition until June. He missed both the Australian Open and the French Open, but returned at Stuttgart, hoping to appear at the rest of the Grand Slams. He played just one match upon returning, losing to Yibinhg Wu in the first round of the Stuttgart Open, 5-7, 3-6.

A further wrist injury prevented him from playing any part at Wimbledon or any further tournaments including UTS, Washington, Atlanta, and Cincinnati, along with the US Open.

In 2022, Kyrgios started off by defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4), Benjamin Bonzi, 7-6(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and JJ Wolf, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, in the first three rounds.

In the fourth round, he managed to upset reigning champion Daniil Medvedev, 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, but he was stopped in the quarterfinals by Karen Khachanov, 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-6.

Besides Kyrgios, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the 2023 US Open. The 33-year-old won't lose any points as he failed to qualify for the tournament last year.

The organizers have announced that two Argentinians, Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman, have entered the main draw as replacements with Radu Albot from Moldavia now being the first player out.

Nick Kyrgios set to drop out of ATP top 100

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios will fall out of the top 100 in the ATP rankings on August 14 when the list is next updated.

Kyrgios will fall to at least the 127th position in the ATP rankings, as he is set to lose 180 points that he earned at the 2022 Canadian Open. The Australian played in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament, losing to the eventual finalist Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 1-6.

The 28-year-old is set to drop even further in the rankings, as he won't suit up to defend his second round points at the Cincinnati Masters nor the quarterfinals points at the US Open because of injury.

Kyrgios has appeared in just one match in 2023, losing his first round encounter at the Stuttgart Open to Yibing Wu, 5-7, 3-6, after recovering from knee surgery.