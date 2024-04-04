"When I first got on tour, I felt almost discouraged" - Danielle Collins on how she faced criticism for playing college tennis

Danielle Collins recently disclosed that former players on the WTA Tour looked down on her college tennis background during her early days.

Collins, who is in the middle of her swan song year, enjoyed a career-best run at last week's Miami Open. The 30-year-old dropped just a single set on the way to her maiden WTA 1000 triumph, which included wins over higher-ranked opponents like Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia and Sorana Cirstea.

Danielle Collins is undoubtedly one of the most successful tennis players to have played in college before turning pro. The American previously represented the University of Virginia, winning two NCAA Division I Women's Singles Championships before turning pro in 2016. However, she didn't receive a warm welcome on the women's circuit, going by her recent admission.

Speaking to WTA Insider following her Miami Open title victory, the World No. 22 claimed that her peers were dismissive of her 2019 Australian Open semifinal run. According to her, a few older players also told the then-25-year-old that they were pondering retirement at her age.

"When I first got on the tour, I remember I felt almost discouraged because I went to college," Danielle Collins said (11:16). "I remember after I made the semifinals in Australia, people were like, 'Oh, do you know Collins never won a match before this?' I'm like, 'I'd only played three or four tournaments.' I had former players much older than me come up to me and go, like, 'Wow, I was retiring at your age!'"

Collins further stated that the late start to her pro career also influenced her sponsorship prospects.

"This is, like, hard, sometimes, to justify what I was doing and the path that I took to so many people," she added (11:47). "Sponsors and people in this industry, because tennis is one of these sports where we have so much rich tennis tradition."

Danielle Collins on her college tennis experience: "I'm definitely proud of me as a person... it has taught me humility"

Danielle Collins hits a forehand at the Charleston Open

Danielle Collins was proud of her college tennis achievements regardless of the cynics. During her interaction with WTA Insider, the American spoke in detail about the life lessons she learned before her pro career, and it also admittedly gave her a lot of perspective on her overall journey.

"With all the accomplishments and the highs and the lows, and being able to weather those storms. And to get through those challenging moments, I'm definitely proud of me as a person. But I think the biggest thing it has taught me is humility," Danielle Collins said (10:15). "I feel like that's contributed so much to my perspective and outlook on my career and the journey of being a professional tennis player."

"I came from nothing, and my parents did everything for me as a kid to give me the opportunity. And to earn a college scholarship, to have gone to school," the American added (10:37). "Got to experience being at one of the best universities in the country, and then also being on the team, and getting to have that experience."

Danielle Collins is currently competing at the Credit One Charleston Open. She has made an impressive transition from hardcourt to clay, beating second-seeded Ons Jabeur and a resurgent Paula Badosa to book her place in the Round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament.

For those unaware, the American will be hanging up her racquet at some point this year, as she revealed to the media during the Australian Open in January. The 30-year-old mentioned during her Miami Open campaign that she is currently dealing with a "chronic inflammatory disease", which affects her ability to get pregnant.