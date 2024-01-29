“When I hear fireworks, it reminds me of bombs exploding”: Novak Djokovic says he ‘still has a little bit of trauma’ from growing up during Kosovo War

Novak Djokovic recently stated that he still agonized over the horrific childhood memories of the Kosovo War.

Several areas of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia were bombed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for more than two months from March 24 to June 10 in the year 1999.

NATO carried out the attacks amid the Yugoslavian forces and the Kosovo Albanian rebel group warfare that began on February 28, 1998. More than 10,000 people were reportedly killed during the war.

Born in 1987, Djokovic was in his pre-teens when the clash broke out and lived through the violence. In a recent episode of The Today Show, host Karl Stefanovic asked the Serb whether the horrific experiences strengthened him mentally.

"It could be, I don’t know to what extent but there’s definitely some connection and link to my upbringing. I was 12 when we had bombings for two and a half months day and night," the Serb replied. (at 2:00)

Stefanovic further questioned the Serb if the memories were bothersome to date. The Serb replied:

"Ah, at times it appears, mostly when I hear fireworks, when I hear that sound, it really reminds me of those bombs exploding so it’s not really super pleasant but you know still have a little bit of trauma."

Djokovic continued:

"Going back to your question, I think it is connected to that, the grit, the resilience, the never giving up spirit. I think it surfaces normally in the moments when it’s either break it or make it."

Novak Djokovic enters 410th week as the World No. 1

Novak Djokovic

On Monday, January 29, Novak Djokovic entered his 410th week as the World No. 1 in men's tennis.

He reached the top spot for the first time on July 4, 2011, and held the position for 53 weeks till July 8, 2012. On July 9, he was overtaken by Roger Federer but he reclaimed the place on November 5, 2012. He was then dethroned by Rafael Nadal on October 7, 2013.

However, the Serb reached the top again on July 7, 2014, and remained on top for a staggering 122 weeks till November 6, 2016. He regained the ATP's top rank on November 5, 2018, after going through a slump of form due to elbow complications and kept the spot for 52 weeks.

The 36-year-old's current streak as the World No. 1 has entered the 21st consecutive week after he took over the pole position from Carlos Alcaraz on September 11, 2023.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis