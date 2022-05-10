"When I was little I always kept the light on, now I don't ... I fall asleep with the television on" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal provided a few interesting insights about his personal life and career during a candid interaction on the Italian talk show 'Che Tempo Che Fa' (What's the weather like'.

Nadal, 35, is at the Rome Masters, where the defending champion will look to win a record-extending 11th title. Following a quarterfinal exit to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open last week, Nadal will look to make better returns at the Foro Italico.

Before his tournament opener in the Italian capital on Tuesday, the 21-time Grand Slam champion opened up on a myriad of range of topics. He shared an interesting tidibit about how he used to sleep with the lights on when he was a child but has the television on instead now. Nadal said:

"When I was little I always kept the light on, now I don't ... I fall asleep with the television on".

Moving on to more pressing topics, Nadal reiterated that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarussian players in the wake of Russia's Ukraine invasion was unfair. He said:

"The Russian tennis players in particular are not to blame, the decision is not right."

Nadal opened up on the spectacular year he's had so far. He has lost only two of his 24 matches this season. He got off to a 20-0 start, racking in titles at Melbourne (ATP 250), Australian Open and Acapulco. His perfect start to the year was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final in March.

The Spaniard said about his 'incredible' start to the year:

"It has been an incredible year!"

Following a six-week injury layoff after he sustained a rib fracture in the Indian Wells semis against Alcaraz. Lauding his family for supporting him throughout his career, Nadal said:

"I had a family next to me who have always supported me, without putting pressure on me."

He added that his willingness to accept that things may not always go as expected has enabled him to overcome adversities, saying:

"Overcoming the adversities that I have encountered in my career, in terms of injuries, for example ... this willpower, this ability to accept that things are not always perfect, have been factors that have helped me to improve more."

"I don't play anymore for things outside of my happiness and my personal motivation" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

During the same interaction, Rafael Nadal added that he only focusses on his 'happiness' and 'personal motivation' as he enters the twilight of his career.

Admitting that he's 'happy' doing what he's doing. the Spaniard added:

"I don’t play anymore for things outside of my happiness and my personal motivation. I am happy doing what I am doing. I still feel myself competitive when I am healthy enough".

He added:

"Tennis is an important part of my life, but it is true that the most important thing for me is always happiness, living different experiences, improving as a person."

Rafael Nadal will seek to successfully defend his title in Rome this year before turning his attention to a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros.

