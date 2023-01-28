"When I met my boyfriend" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals the best day of her life before winning the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka experienced the best day of her life on Saturday by winning her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open. She later revealed that the previous 'best day of her life' was when she met her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her first Major after previously falling in the semifinals three times in the last two years. The constant agony of missing out on the holy grail of tennis despite being a consistent force on tour has affected the Belarusian's morale in recent years. As such, it is no surprise that she now considers Saturday (28 January) as the best day of her life.

Speaking to the media after her win, the 24-year-old was asked to name the next-best day of her life, for which she picked the day she met Koltsov.

"I think when I met my boyfriend. I think he's going to watch this interview, so (blowing kisses)," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka and Koltsov have reportedly been together since 2021. Koltsov, 42, also hails from Minsk and is a former professional ice hockey player. He has played for the American NHL side Pittsburgh Penguins and has also represented his nation at the Winter Olympics and at the World Championships.

During her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was also asked if she would return to Belarus to celebrate her win, to which she responded in the negative, stating that she would be heading to her residence in Miami.

"I think I will go back to Miami. I live there right now," she said.

The Belarusian revealed that she plans to celebrate her title win by eating pizza, sweets, and some champagne.

"Well, I will have some good pizza, of course, and a lot of sweets. Maybe a little bit of Champagne. Cheers," she revealed.

"That's why I'm famous there" - Aryna Sabalenka explains why she's famous in Belarus

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her 2023 Australian Open win with her team

During her press conference, Aryna Sabalenka was asked to describe the impact her win would have in her country and also elaborate on how famous she is in Belarus.

The Belarusian explained that she is quite well known in her motherland given the dearth of world-class sportspersons.

"I don't know. I mean, I think famous in my country? It's not so many good athletes in my country. That's why I'm famous there," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I think right now I have a little bit, yeah, more respect to myself. I kind of starting to understand that I'm actually good player. I have to respect, not only respect everybody, respect myself as well, you know?" she added.

