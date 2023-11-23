Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli recently invited Roger Federer to join him on stage at a concert in Zurich, where he dedicated his last aria on the night to the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The Swiss maestro was moved to tears by Bocelli's gesture, but the tenor, who was born visually impaired and is now completely blind, felt that he was very much deserving of the gesture. The Italian went on to hail the former World No. 1 as a "living legend", saying:

“Among us tonight is a living legend, Roger Federer. For me it’s an honor to dedicate the last aria to him, for the emotions that he gave to everybody. And I would like to have him on stage here.”

Bocelli later took to Instagram to share more praise for Federer, calling him a "myth" both on and off the court and a "master" whose control inspired a sense of wonder in fans across the globe.

In addition to praising the 42-year-old for his humanitarian endeavors (achieved through his foundation), Bocelli was also enamored by his magnanimity on the court. Having always imaged Federer with an honest handshake to his opponents and an earnest smile on his face, the Italian tenor considered him a "modern hero" who could be a shining example for everyone.

"A myth on and off the court. A master whose control and dexterity inspire wonder, defying the humanly possible, with a loyalty and a sensitivity that the world glimpses both in the many legendary finals and in the many humanitarian endeavors that see him come out on top regularly – with the latter being the most important, because they aim to make everyone, and life itself, the winner," Bocelli wrote.

"When I picture Roger Federer, I imagine him offering a handshake and an earnest smile to his opponent after a match. This intense, authentic gesture reveals the greatness of a modern hero, a shining example for us all," he added.

"It was a true honor to dedicate my last song to Roger Federer" - Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli further added that while he was honored to dedicate his last song 'Nessun Dorma' to Roger Federer, he was even more honored to stand beside the Swiss great and share the intense emotion of the moment with him.

Bocelli also fondly remembered the hug he shared with the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the end, stating:

"I myself had the privilege of shaking his hand on stage in Zurich. It was a true honor to dedicate my last song, one of opera's best-known victory anthems, to him. It was an even greater honor to stand beside him and share the intense emotion of the moment before releasing the intensity with a hug that I have borne in my heart since that evening."

