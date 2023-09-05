"When I won Wimbledon, I fell in love with grass, right now hard court is my favorite surface" - Carlos Alcaraz jokes after reaching US Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his new-found affinity for hard courts after advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open thanks to an enthralling 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win against a gritty Matteo Arnaldi.

Arthur Ashe Stadium was treated to a high-voltage fourth-round clash which witnessed some spectacular athleticism from both players on Monday, with Arnaldi managing to match Alcaraz's power and court coverage.

Despite being put to the test, the defending champion came up with a stupendous performance that prompted a question with regard to whether he had now changed his mind about his favourite surface.

"Yes. Right now my favorite surface is hard court. When I won Wimbledon I fell in love with grass. Probably clay court is the last one for me. Right now hard court is my favorite one," said Alcaraz with a smile in his on-court interview when asked if the red dirt continued to be the surface he preferred.

Carlos Alcaraz put to rest all doubts pertaining to his grass-court prowess by winning his maiden Wimbledon title earlier this year, which followed a triumph in Queen's Club.

The Spaniard's performance at the 2023 US Open, during the course of which he has dropped just a single set, has reemphasised his ability to adapt to all three surfaces in equal measure.

Carlos Alcaraz is seeking to become the first male player since Roger Federer to defend a US Open title. No player has managed to win the New York Major twice in succession since the Swiss maestro won a fifth title on the trot back in 2008.

"The intensity from the start to the last ball" - Carlos Alcaraz weighs in on the factors that helped him prevail against Matteo Arnaldi

Carlos Alcaraz in action during the fourth round of the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi put on quite a show for the crowd who roared with joy as both players displayed their athletic skills while managing to advance to the net and retreat to the back of the court in a flash.

Arnaldi managed to latch on to some of Alcaraz's drop shots before giving the World No. 1 a taste of his own medicine by dispathing some delectable winners.

Alcaraz was quick to point out that his intensity, which was evident right from the outset, was one of the key factors that got him over the line against the determined Italian.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also highlighted the fact that he chose to advance to the net frequently and maintain a low count as far as unforced errors were concerned.

"The intensity from the start to the last ball, I think I played a really solid match. Less mistakes. I played my game. Tried to go to the net all the time. I am really happy with the performance and I am happy to be through," he said during his on-court interview following the win.

Carlos Alcaraz now awaits the winner of the contest between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

