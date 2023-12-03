"When your idol is Novak Djokovic you're destined for greatness" - Fans react to Hamad Medjedovic winning Next Gen ATP Finals

Hamad Medjedovic won this year's Next Gen ATP Finals by beating Arthur Fils in the title clash.

The Serb entered the tournament in Jeddah seeded sixth and won each of his group fixtures against Alex Michielsen, Luca van Assche, and Abdullah Shelbayh. He faced third seed Dominic Stricker in the semifinals and was leading 4-3(5), 2-1 before the Swiss retired due to injury.

Medjedovic faced top seed Arthur Fils in the final and won a thrilling match 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 to win the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 20-year-old's triumph comes not long after his compatriot Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals in Turin.

Several tennis fans responded to Hamad Medjedovic's triumph, with one claiming that he was destined for greatness since Djokovic was his idol.

"When your idol is Novak Djokovic you're destined for greatness," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that Djokovic would be proud of Medjedovic's win

"Novak gon be so proud," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan hailed Medjedovic's performance throughout the week.

"Hamad Medjedovic played amazing all week to go undefeated in ths event. Such huge weapons with his elite serving, heavy powerful baseline game, a decent BH drop shot. But most of all, his composure and mental fortitude in 5 setters at both the start & end of the event stood out," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some other fan reactions:

Hamad Medjedovic has won seven out of 14 matches in 2023

Hamad Medjedovic in action at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Hamad Medjedovic played 14 main-draw matches on the ATP Tour, winning seven matches.

The 20-year-old qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career at the French Open where he was beaten by Marcos Giron. He also reached the opening round of Wimbledon where he was beaten by Christopher O'Connell.

Medjedovic's most notable performance in 2023 before the Next Gen ATP Finals was the Swiss Open in Gstaad where he reached the semifinals, beating Dominic Thiem in the process. He also made it to the final four of the Astana Open, defeating two top 50 players- Laslo Djere and Jiri Lehecka.

Medjedovic started 2023 ranked 255th and he will end the year as the World No. 112. He came very close to cracking the top 100 of the ATP rankings but the best he could manage was 102nd in October.

