"When they knew I was doing the bill they started ordering more" - Andy Murray on bonding over dinner with Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg ahead of Laver Cup

Andy Murray made the most of being at the Laver Cup by bonding with Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg over dinner on Tuesday evening.

Tennis legends past and present are currently in London gearing up for the Laver Cup, which begins on September 23. The tournament is extra significant this year as it will be the scene of 41-year-old Federer's final career match before he calls time on his career.

In a conversation with Eurosport, Murray spoke about sharing a meal with the Swiss maestro and Borg, where the Swedish great was "ripping" him before stating that they began ordering extra food once they knew the Brit was paying the bill.

“I went for dinner with Roger and Bjorn last night and Bjorn was ripping me for most of the dinner. To be honest, I have never really met him before so. I took care of the bill as well. And, when they knew I was taking care of the bill, they started ordering more, and dessert," Murray said, much to the amusement of a smiling Novak Djokovic who stood alongside.

A laughing Djokovic clarified that he was not present at the dinner and would have shared the bill otherwise.

"I was not there. Otherwise, I would share," the Serbian said.

Federer, Murray, Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal will be representing Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, at the Laver Cup, with Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini (alternative) being the other team members.

"Of course, I'd love to play with Rafael Nadal" - Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share a legendary rivalry, having played each other 40 times over the years.

Their first-ever tour-level clash took place at the 2004 Miami Masters, which the Spaniard won before the Swiss maestro got one back by beating Nadal in the finals at the same tournament a year later.

Nadal won the next five encounters on clay, including a couple at Roland Garros, before Federer notched up his second win at Wimbledon in 2006.

The last couple of meetings between the two tennis legends happened to be in the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2019. While Nadal continued his mastery on the red dirt at Roland Garros, it was the Swiss star who triumphed at Wimbledon.

The overall head-to-head stands at 24-16 in favor of the 36-year-old Mallorcan.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Federer said that he would be playing one doubles match in London before being replaced by Matteo Berrettini for the singles. While his partner for the doubles contest hasn't been decided, the 2-time Grand Slam winner expressed his desire to take to the court with Nadal one last time.

"It is clear that the most beautiful thing would be to play doubles here with Nadal because it has been my great rivalry. For as long as we battled together, we always got on really well. To have the career we had and come out the other side and have a nice relationship, it's a great message," he said.

