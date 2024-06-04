Defending champion Novak Djokovic's 2024 French Open campaign has come to an abrupt end. The tournament organizers announced his withdrawal on Tuesday, June 4, due to a right knee injury.

The Serb contested back-to-back five-set contests in the last couple of rounds, staging comebacks to beat Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo. However, he was already starting to have problems with his knee in the previous round against the Argentine.

Djokovic was set to face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 5. The latter has now received a walkover into the semifinals. As for the Serb, this marks the first time he has given a walkover to his opponent at a Major, which officially doesn't count as a loss.

However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has previously retired on six occasions in the middle of a match due to an injury. The first couple of times it happened was at the French Open in 2005 and 2006, retiring against Guillermo Coria, and Rafael Nadal, respectively.

Djokovic's next retirement at a Major also came against Nadal, this time at the 2007 Wimbledon. They split the first two sets but the Serb threw in the towel in the third set due to a blister on his foot as well as a back issue.

Djokovic's next retirement brought an end to his title defense at the 2009 Australian Open. This time it was the excessive heat of Melbourne that forced him to call it quits in the fourth set during his quarterfinal clash against Andy Roddick.

The Serb worked on his fitness and soon transformed into one of the healthiest players on the tour. Only a major injury led to his next mid-match retirement, which was during his quarterfinal at the 2017 Wimbledon. An elbow injury forced him to abandon his campaign, and he was sidelined for the rest of the season as well.

Djokovic's last retirement took place at the 2019 US Open against Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round. He trailed the Swiss after losing the first two sets but chose to retire in the third set due to a shoulder injury. Now, circling back to his latest setback, not only his title defense has come to an end but also his reign as the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic's French Open withdrawal paves the way for Jannik Sinner's ascension as the World No. 1

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were locked in a battle for the top spot at the ongoing French Open. The Serb needed to reach at least the final to maintain his hold atop the rankings.

However, following his withdrawal from the tournament, Sinner will be crowned as the new World No. 1 on Monday, June 10. He will be the first Italian player to reach the summit, as well as the 29th player to hold the position.

Sinner kept his hopes of a second Major crown alive with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. He will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals on Friday, June 7.

