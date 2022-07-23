When was the last time Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray played in the same tournament?

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer will be playing at the upcoming Laver Cup to be held on the indoor hardcourts of the O2 arena in London.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Murray were all part of the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year, but Swiss maestro Federer was not.

The last time that the 'Big-4' of the tennis world played together was at the 2019 Australian Open.

"Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup at Laver Cup London 2022"

Andy Murray lost his first-round match at the 2019 Australian Open to Bautista Agut while two-time defending champion Roger Federer went down in the fourth round of the competition, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Interestingly, Murray had announced that he would be retiring from competitive tennis following the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and a video montage of tributes for his career was played after his first-round loss in Melbourne. However, the Brit has made a return to professional tennis and is back in the top-50 of the rankings.

Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh Australian Open title in 2019 after getting past arch rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets in Melbourne.

Federer last played at Wimbledon last year, where he became the oldest quarterfinalist in the history of the tournament at age 39. Nadal, however, withdrew from SW19 last year because of a foot injury and had to withdraw from his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear.

Djokovic, Nadal, Murray, and Federer hope to steer Team Europe to fifth Laver Cup title

Team Europe with the 2021 Laver Cup trophy

The 'Big-4' of the tennis world will be part of Team Europe at the upcoming Laver Cup.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

Roger Federer and his TEAM8 agency came up with the idea for the Laver Cup, where a star team from Europe would compete against another from the rest of the world.

The tournament began in 2017 with the with the inaugural edition hosted in Prague. Chicago was the venue for the second edition of the competition following which the tournament returned to Europe, with Geneva hosting the event in 2019.

Boston hosted the Laver Cup in 2021 after a COVID-induced postponement the previous year. Team Europe has been captained by Bjorn Borg while John McEnroe has led the World side in every edition of the tournament thus far.

The tournament, which was named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, has seen a similar result play out in all four of the previous editions, with Team Europe prevailing over Team World.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far