"When you won't let anyone around be great" - Serena Williams goofs around with friends in recent video

Tennis ace Serena Williams retired from the sport in September after dominating the circuit for more than two decades. During her illustrious career, there was never a dearth of winning accolades.

Post-retirement, Williams has shared several videos and pics of herself enjoying her newly found free time. The former World No. 1 recently posted a fun, frolic-filled video on TikTok, in which she can be seen hanging out with her friends.

"When you won't let anyone around be great," Serena Williams captioned her Tiktok post.

"I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams accepts challenge from men who think they can beat her at tennis

Serena Williams pictured at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

Serena Williams recently made an appearance at the TechCrunch event, where she was told that 84% of men who took part in an online poll said they can beat the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion in a tennis match.

In response, Williams joked that she is ready to "take them down" one at a time on the tennis court.

"Well any day, I'm ready, we should start doing a big challenge. Come over to my house and I will take'em down one at a time," said the American.

The 41-year-old also touched upon her retirement, stating that she was not officially retired yet.

“I am not retired. The chances [of me returning] are very high. You can come to my house and [see] I have a court,” she said.

The former World No. 1 also shed some light on her experience of being in the business industry. Williams founded her company, Serena Ventures, in 2008.

“I started this company a while ago, so I just jumped right into that. I didn’t even think about the whole retirement. I still haven’t really thought about it. But I did go on the court the other day and [realized] for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition and that felt very weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance,” Williams said.

Speaking further about her company, the 41-year-old revealed that they are in search of founders who would be personally invested in the project.

"It was supposed to be about creating opportunities for others. But it ended up being sort of the opposite. We’re looking for founders with a personal connection to the problem they are trying to solve. I want to know that [the founder] is not doing this to fill in a space or take advantage of an opportunity, but because it is near and dear to them," Serena Williams added.

Poll : 0 votes