"When the media is asking about everything" - Rafael Nadal shares his reaction to his Paris Masters 2022 press conference

Rafael Nadal is playing in his first tournament since becoming a dad.

Facing the media ahead of the Paris Masters, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was quizzed not just about tennis, but also about his newfound role – being a father.

Nadal, who is keeping that side of his life as private as he can, generously engaged the press, sharing how he missed his son despite knowing him for just a short time.

His son, also named Rafael, was born on October 8, according to Spanish media.

Nadal was also asked about his bid for the year-end No. 1, the longevity of his career, the state of his body at the tail-end of the season given his injury struggles this year, as well as the court conditions at the indoor hardcourt event.

Always gracious to reporters, Nadal posted a photo of himself on social media as he pleasantly fielded questions.

"When the media is asking about everything," said Rafael Nadal on his Instagram story.

Enter caption

Nadal also posted a separate snap of himself during the presser on Instagram, sharing his happiness at being in Paris and informing fans of his opening-round assignment against Tommy Paul.

"Very happy in Paris. Tomorrow, first game for me," said Rafael Nadal.

The World No. 2 will square off against Paul for the second time and will aim to score a repeat of his straight-sets win over the 31st ranked American in the quarterfinals at Acapulco last February.

"I am proud about all the things, that I was able to still be here in 2022" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal swings a forehand against David Nalbandian in their final encounter at the Paris Masters in 2007.

Rafael Nadal reflected on his Paris Masters stints, starting with his debut as a 21-year-old in 2007 all the way to playing against a new generation of stars like Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal said he was proud that he is still competing after all these years – a testament to his passion, love for the game and unrelenting fighting spirit.

"I am proud about all the things, that I was able to still be here in 2022. Something that says that I did a lot of things well in my life, not only my tennis career; to hold the passion, to hold the love for the game and the spirit of fighting every day, every practice. So, yeah, proud about that," said Rafael Nadal.

Nadal was World No. 2 when he competed for the first time in Paris 15 years ago. He reached the final but lost to David Nalbandian, 6-4, 6-0, as the Argentine kept his then unbeaten record against Nadal after defeating the Spaniard two weeks prior in Madrid.

Nadal is yet to hoist the trophy in Paris

Poll : 0 votes