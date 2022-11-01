First-time father Rafael Nadal on leaving home without his son: "Even after only 3 weeks of knowing him, you start missing him"

Rafael Nadal will be competing in the Paris Masters this week in his first tournament as a father, and the Spaniard is missing his son already. Thankfully, the Mallorcan is lucky to have been born in today's technological world, giving him access to video calls that help relieve the pain a little.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of his opener in Paris, the Mallorcan was probed on his thoughts about leaving his wife and child back home to continue his tennis tour. The 22-time Grand Slam was amused by the question, remarking that he used to find it difficult enough to leave home when it was just him and his wife Maria Francisca Perello.

With their son - named Rafael Nadal Perello - now in the mix, the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that it was even harder, adding jokingly that he did not expect to miss his baby after knowing him for only about three weeks.

"Different approach to usual. Always have been tough to leave home, honestly. Yeah, it's quite interesting how even after only two or three weeks, leaving your son at home and not be able to see him, how even with this after only three weeks knowing him, you start missing him, no?" Nadal said.

The former World No. 1, therefore, was extremely happy about the availability of video calls, noting that they helped him adapt to such a huge change in his life. As difficult as it was, the World No. 2 showcased characteristic prudence, commenting that one had no option but to adapt to such changes when the need arose.

"Yeah, new experience. All the changes are difficult in this life, and you need to adapt to it," he said. "But, you know, it's at the same time is true that we are lucky today that with the technology, everything, we can do video calls any time that you want, so it's always that helps."

The 36-year-old also touched on his physical condition, stating that he would need some time to gauge his level. Having been out of competition for some time - his last competitive singles match coming in a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at the US Open - Nadal declared that it was impossible to determine how fit one is based on training and that he will know where he is physically only after he sets foot on the court.

"Let's see on the competitive level how I manage. It's always an issue when you are not -- I mean, in older bodies like my one, it's easier to know how the things are going when you are playing tournaments in a row," Nadal said.

"When you are coming back from a period of time outside of the competition, it's difficult to know how you're going to be playing, how your body gonna respond, because it's obvious that the tour level is different," he added.

"It's true that have been an amazing year in terms of results but it's also been a tough year in terms of injuries" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam at the 2022 French Open

While Rafael Nadal admitted that 2022 has been an amazing year for him results-wise, where he won the Australian Open and the French Open to become the first man to reach 21 and 22 Slam titles respectively, he opined that it has also been frustrating in terms of injuries.

The Mallorcan, therefore, had no expectations at the Paris Masters, maintaining that he was simply going to compete as best as possible and accept things how they come.

"It's true that have been an amazing year in terms of results but it's also been a tough year in terms of injuries. Just excited to be here. I am here to try my best. Then accept the things how the things are coming, no. Hopefully I will be ready for tomorrow, and I gonna try to be competitive. Let's see. I am excited about it," Nadal stated.

