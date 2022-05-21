"When you play a Grand Slam, it's always good to not have these biggest names; Novak, Rafa, Roland Garros, it's crazy how they play here" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has opined that it's better not to have 'big' names like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at Grand Slams, with the Russian adding that they play incredibly well at Roland Garros.

"When you play a Grand Slam, it's always good to not have these biggest names. And when I say "biggest names," of course we know Novak, Rafa, Roland Garros, it's crazy how they play here," Medvedev said.

The Russian endured a second-round exit in Geneva in his first match in six weeks after a quarterfinal exit to Hubert Hurkacz in Miami. He has been out of action since undergoing a hernia surgery in April.

Daniil Medvedev @DaniilMedwed Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support. Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support.

Nadal (13 titles) and Djokovic (2 titles) have won all but two of the last 17 Roland Garros titles on offer. Roger Federer (2009) and Stan Wawrinka (2015) are the only other players to have won the tournament in this period.

Meanwhile, Nadal, Djokovic and teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz are in the top half of the draw. That means Daniil Medvedev will only meet one of them at the end of the second week, should he have a good run. The Russian said that it was good to have them on the other side of the draw but that he needed to focus on himself.

"It's good from one side to have them on the other side of the draw. At the same time, me, even more than other tournaments, I have to focus on myself," the Russian added.

He added that he has to play against a lot of good claycourt players in his half of the draw before thinking about the aforementioned trio.

"A lot of clay court, good clay court players. I'm playing one of them first round, lefty, likes to spin the ball. Need to prepare this one and I'm going to take every match by match. If I manage to meet one of them in the draw means I made a good tournament. So hopefully I can see one of them in the second week," he said.

The World No. 2 will begin his campaign for his first Roland Garros title against Argentine Facundo Bagnis in the first round.

"I'm really happy to be here. I love playing in France" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 French Open - Day Ten

Daniil Medvedev lost in the first round in his first four appearances at Roland Garros before making the quarterfinals last year, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Despite his early struggles at Roland Garros, Medvedev said in a press conference that he loves the French Open and that he's looking forward to a full crowd this year.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



makes it back-to-back semi-finals at Wildest match point of the year? @steftsitsipas makes it back-to-back semi-finals at #RolandGarros , defeating Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5. Wildest match point of the year? 😵@steftsitsipas makes it back-to-back semi-finals at #RolandGarros, defeating Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5. https://t.co/dCMdCvhUwc

"I love the French Open. I have had some tough moments in terms of results. Last year, even though we didn't have much of a crowd we had some atmosphere and I loved it. I enjoyed it very much. I played well. It was a pleasure being here this year, and we might have a full crowd. I'm really happy to be here. I love playing in France."

It remains to be seen how the Russian will fare in the tournament after playing just one match on clay this season at the Geneva Open.

