Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is of the opinion that when you have played against Novak Djokovic enough times, you view him as just another player who can be defeated.

Djokovic was bested by Fokina the last time they met at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb was returning after a nearly five-month hiatus after skipping the Australian Open because of his Covid-19 vaccination stance. Fokina held his nerve to beat Djokovic, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 in just under three hours at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

The World No. 3 has a 5-3 win-loss record on clay in 2023 and is up 2-1 in his head-to-head against Fokina. The two players will clash in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 3, on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Fokina confessed that playing against the legend can be intimidating, but once you’ve played him enough, you figure out that he’s just another player you can overcome. He added that you have to not let fear get the better of you and instead take the fight to him.

“Of course, he’s quite intimidating, but when you play against him several times, you see that he is another player who can be beaten. You can’t be afraid, you have to take it to him,” said Fokina while speaking to the ATP.

Fokina further said that the two-time Roland Garros winner was capable of competing at a high level and was one of the most complete and resilient players. While the 36-year-old will come in with the intention of winning, he had belief in himself, voiced the Spaniard.

“He’s a complete player, and he’s capable of playing at a very high level, definitely one of the toughest opponents you could meet in the third round. I know that he will prepare well with the intention of winning, but I believe in myself,” added Fokina.

Win over Novak Djokovic at Monte-Carlo won’t be a factor in Paris, says Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

2023 French Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Novak Djokovic will take on each other with a spot in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open at stake. The Spaniard feels that he doesn't have an edge going into the match because of his third-round triumph over the Serb in Monte-Carlo last year.

Putting that win into context, Fokina said he was aided by an off-color Djokovic last April. Getting the better of the former World No. 1 at a Grand Slam will be a different challenge altogether as the experienced superstar is known to thrive in the five-set environment.

Referring to him as a legend, Fokina remarked that it would be his honor to face the 22-time Major winner and also to return to Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“We all know what Djokovic is like. He’s a legend. Playing against him will be an honor, as will returning to [Court] Philippe-Chatrier,” confided Fokina to the ATP.

The Serb, now in his 18th consecutive third round at Roland Garros, looks to seal an 88th victory on Friday, June 2, while Fokina, who was a quarter-finalist here in 2021, is after his eighth.

