When Rafael Nadal ended Roger Federer's record 56-match winning streak on hardcourts

Roger Federer holds the record for the longest hardcourt winning streak in the Open Era, winning 56 matches on the trot between 2005 and 2006 before Rafael Nadal put an end to it.

The Swiss began his streak at the 2005 Rotterdam Open following his loss against Marat Safin in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Seeded first in the tournament, the 20-time Grand Slam champion strolled his way to the title. He lost only one set all tournament, against Ivan Ljubicic in the finals, to win his second title of the year (after the Qatar Open).

The former World No. 1 went from the Netherlands to the UAE for the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he was the two-time defending champion. Federer defeated former World No. 1s Juan Carlos Ferrero (second round) and Andre Agassi (semifinals) to set up another final against Ljubicic. He went on to beat the Croat in another three-setter to win his third straight title in Dubai.

The 40-year-old next participated at the Indian Wells Masters. He defeated Ljubicic once again, this time in straight sets in the fourth round, and set up a meeting with second seed Lleyton Hewitt in the final. The top seed successfully defended his title against the Australian, prevailing in straight sets to win his second championship in the Californian desert.

The World No. 27 went on to complete the Sunshine Double at the Miami Masters, his first of three. Seeded first once again, he defeated Tim Henman in the quarterfinals and Agassi in the semifinals to set up a final with up-and-coming teenage sensation Nadal.

It marked the first meeting between the pair in a final, something they would go on to repeat 23 more times over the course of their illustrious careers. Having lost the first two sets, the Swiss clawed his way back into the contest emphatically by taking the next three sets to record his first title in Miami.

Roger Federer won five more consecutive titles on hardcourts before eventually losing to Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer began the North American swing later that year at the Cincinnati Masters, where he triumphed over former World No. 1 Andy Roddick in the final to win his maiden title at the tournament.

The Swiss went on to win the following US Open for his second title at Flushing Meadows and sixth Grand Slam overall. The top seed defended his title by outclassing David Nalbandian (quarterfinals), Lleyton Hewitt (semifinals) and Andre Agassi (final). The win also marked his 10th title of the year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion closed out the year with one final victory at the Thailand Open. Federer dismantled sixth seed Jarkko Nieminen in the semifinals and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the final, both in straight sets, to secure his record 11th title (tied with Nadal) of the year. The 40-year-old was chosen as the ATP's Player of the Year for his achievements, his second consecutive time receiving the honor.

Roger Federer began the next year successfully defending his title at the Qatar Open, dwarfing Tommy Haas in the semifinals and Gael Monfils in the final. The Swiss followed it up with a title run at the Australian Open, his second at Melbourne Park and seventh Grand Slam overall.

It was a fairly easy path to the title, with fifth seed Nikolay Davydenko (quarterfinals) being the highest ranked opponent the former World No. 1 had to face. In the final, he subdued an unseeded Marcos Baghdatis, even serving up a bagel in the third set.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships, however, the streak came to an end. The World No. 27 reached the final without much fuss but could not keep up the momentum against Nadal. Despite taking the first set 6-2, Federer lost the next two 4-6 to lose a second straight match against the Spaniard (after the 2005 Roland Garros semifinals).

