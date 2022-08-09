"When Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic have not been around, the draws can open up, but the group of players just beneath those two haven't been as consistent" - Andy Murray

Three-time Slam champion Andy Murray recently talked about how draws become easier in tournaments when Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are absent. Murray believes that even though draws "open up" in Djokovic and Nadal's absence, players around or just below their level and ranking have not been consistent enough this year to take advantage of that fact.

Nadal and Djokovic have won all three of the Majors on offer so far this year despite winning just one of the five Masters 1000 events between them. Neither player will add to their tally in the latter category since Djokovic and Nadal are both sitting out of the Canadian Open.

Speaking to the ATP website ahead of his tournament opener in Montreal, Murray pointed out that Nadal and Djokovic's absence will invariably open up the draw in Montreal as it has in other tournaments this year.

The two legends have missed numerous events in 2022 owing to injury (Nadal) and vaccination status (Djokovic).

Murray did not take names but likely pointed to the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and co for failing to capitalize on the absence of the two.

"Yeah I mean, look that's happened in quite a few tournaments this year, you know, when Rafa and Novak have not been around the draws can open up and I would say that the group of players just beneath those two maybe haven't been as consistent with their results, so draws, like I said, can open up and there's opportunity for players to have a deep run here," Andy Murray said.

"The year I beat Novak Djokovic in the final" - Andy Murray on his most memorable Canadian Open triumph

Andy Murray [right] after beating Novak Djokovic in the 2015 Rogers Cup in Montreal

Andy Murray is a three-time champion at the Canadian Open, having won the title in 2009, 2010, and 2015. He beat Juan Martin del Potro, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, respectively, in the finals of those editions.

When asked to pick his most memorable title win at the Canadian Open, the Scot went with his win over Novak Djokovic in 2015, explaining how he had to overcome a number of odds to beat the Serb.

"That's a difficult one really. I probably - the year I beat Novak in the final here. I'd lost to him quite a few times in a row in the buildup to that match. And it was an important match for me that one. It was brutal heat as well that day," Murray said. "I think we almost played three hours for three sets but yeah that was a nice one."

