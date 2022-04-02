Throwback to when Roger Federer drove Rafael Nadal around in Monte Carlo

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared some of the most iconic tennis moments of the 21st century with each other. As two of the most successful players in the history of the sport, the duo have consistently clashed on the biggest stages of the biggest tournaments over the last two decades, despite being separated by an age difference of five years.

However, it isn't merely for the duels that fans obsess over their rivalry. Federer and Nadal share a camaradarie with one another that very few rivals at the apex of their respective sports have. From teaming up in doubles to playing exhibition matches in front of record-breaking crowds, the pair have drawn even more attention when they share a space without actively competing against each other. However, they've shared other light-hearted moments, like when the Swiss drove his arch nemesis around Monte-Carlo fresh into their rivalry.

Roger Federer drove Rafael Nadal around in a Mercedes at the 2006 Monte Carlo Masters

In a video shared by Tennis TV a couple of years back, Federer was seen driving a Mercedes convertible around the picturesque streets of Monte Carlo - with Nadal seated next to him. The incident dates back to 2006 when the Swiss was putting together one of the greatest seasons of all time - while a teenage Nadal established himself as the biggest thorn in his path.

As the top two players in the world, they contested the finals of five tournaments that year - the Monte-Carlo Masters being one. In all likelihood, the footage was recorded when Federer and Nadal were on their way to the stadium for the final clash.

The Spaniard went on to win their match 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(5) in 3 hours and 50 minutes. This was his fourth victory over Roger Federer in five meetings. In fact, he went on to win their next two meetings as well - in a fifth-set tiebreaker in Rome and a fourth-set tiebreaker at Roland Garros.

The Swiss, however, won their final two matches from that year - in four sets at Wimbledon and in straight sets at the year-end championships.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan