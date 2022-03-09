When Roger Federer treated the ball kids to a post-tournament pizza party after winning his first hometown title

The 2006 season was one of Roger Federer's best ever on the ATP tour, a year where he won 12 titles that included three Grand Slams. But the most personally rewarding victory for the Swiss came towards the end of the year, when he won the Swiss Indoors -- his first title in his hometown of Basel.

Seeded first in the tournament, Federer defeated Tomas Zib and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first two rounds to set up a quarter-final meeting with fifth seed David Ferrer. The Spaniard surrendered early in the first set but refused to budge in the second. The World No. 27 had to take the set to a 16-14 tie-breaker to book his place in the semifinals.

At the penultimate hurdle, the former World No. 1 faced off against Paradorn Srichapan. Although the top seed took the first seed, Srichapan took the second to force a deciding set. The two matched each other shot-for-shot in the final set as well, before the 40-year-old eventually sealed it with a tense 7-5 tie-breaker.

Federer squared off against third seed Fernando Gonzalez in the final, a best-of-five affair that the Swiss scooped up in straight sets in just under two hours. The 2006 title run marked his best ever finish in Basel, improving on the runner-up results in the 2000 and 2001 editions.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who served as a ball boy in the very same tournament for two years as a kid, celebrated his maiden triumph by taking all the ball kids out for a pizza party.

Speaking afterwards, the 40-year-old was immensely proud of his roots and remarked that he would "always be a ball boy" at heart. As for the victory, he referred to it as a "dream come true" and considered winning in front of his home fans to be "one of the nicest titles" of his career.

Roger Federer went on to win the Swiss Indoors 9 more times, and is the current 3-time defending champion

The 2006 title was only the start of something incredible for Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors as he went on to win the tournament nine more times in the next 13 years.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won the tournament the next two years after his maiden triumph, defeating Jarkko Nieminen and David Nalbandian respectively in the finals. After finishing as the runner-up in 2009 (losing to Novak Djokovic), the former World No. 1 won the title in 2010 and 2011, first avenging his previous year's loss against Djokovic in the former final and then outclassing Kei Nishikori in the latter.

The World No. 27 could only manage a runner-up result in the next two years, losing both times against Juan Martin del Potro in the final. 2014 and 2015 once again saw Federer lift the trophy, vanquishing Rafael Nadal and David Goffin in their respective finals.

After skipping the 2016 edition with an injury, the Swiss won three championships on the trot with victories over Juan Martin del Potro, Marius Copil and Alex de Minaur respectively in the corresponding finals. As he did after his first title, the 20-time Grand Slam champion continued the post-victory pizza party for the ball kids after every single one of the other nine without fail.

The Swiss Indoors did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, meaning that when the tournament resumes in Basel this year, their very own Federer will be the three-time defending champion.

