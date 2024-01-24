Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna is having a dream run at the Australian Open 2024. Pairing alongside Australia's Matthew Ebden in the first Grand Slam event of the year, Bopanna has qualified for the men's doubles semifinals.

The Indo-Australian pair seeded second, outplayed Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The pair confirmed the World No. 1 spot in the ATP men's doubles rankings after they advanced to the semis, making Rohan Bopanna the oldest to reach the No. 1 landmark.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will next face China's Zhang Zhizen and Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the men's doubles semifinal on Thursday, January 25, at the Rod Laver Arena. The match is expected to start at 7:30 am IST.

Following the first-round win against the Australian pair of James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Rohan Bopanna achieved his 500th tour-level victory in his storied career. The veteran Indian would look to finish the tournament with the coveted Grand Slam trophy to add another feather to his already decorated cap.

Expand Tweet

Has Rohan Bopanna ever won a Grand Slam event?

Rohan Bopanna made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2006. He has played across the four Grand Slams for more than a decade and a half in men's doubles as well as mixed doubles. Bopanna has reached two men's doubles finals (US Open 2010 & 2023) and three mixed doubles finals (French Open 2017, Australian Open 2018 & 2023).

The Bengaluru-born tennis player won the French Open in 2017 along with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski. The Indo-Canadian duo scripted a come-from-behind victory against Colombia’s Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld of Germany 2-6, 6-2, [12-10] in the final.

Rohan Bopanna also happens to be the last Indian to win a Grand Slam. Amongst Indians, Leander Paes (18) has won the most Slams in his career followed by Mahesh Bhupathi (12).