When Serena Williams played a basketball player in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Serena Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport, winning 39 Grand Slams in total and four Olympic gold medals across a distinguished career. But in 2004, the American took on a different role -- as a basketball player in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Appearing on the 12th episode of season five ('Brotherhood'), the former World No. 1 played Chloe Spiers, a character whose father was a prime murder suspect in the episode.

Although the 23-time Grand Slam champion did not get a lot of lines during her cameo as Spiers, she did get to enact a scene where she casually hit a free throw while talking to the prying detectives.

In addition to her appearance on Law & Order, the 40-year-old also most notably featured on the critically-acclaimed TV series The Simpsons in 2001. Serena Williams voiced herself in the 12th episode of Season 12 ('Tennis the Menace'), alongside her sister Venus Williams as well as fellow Grand Slam champions Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's other credited roles include appearances in ER (2005), Ocean's Eight (2018) and Avatar: The Last Airbender (2007), among many others.

2004 witnessed Serena Williams go Major-less despite winning 5 of the previous 8 Slams

Williams went through 2004 without winning a Grand Slam title

Her appearance on Law & Order aside, 2004 was not a season to be cherished by Serena Williams. Having won five of the eight Slams in the previous two seasons, the 23-time Grand Slam champion finished the year without winning a single Major.

Williams skipped the Australian Open at the start of the year with a knee injury. Seeded second at Roland Garros, the American progressed as far as the quarterfinals but lost to compatriot and seventh seed Jennifer Capriati in a tense three-setter.

At Wimbledon, the 40-year-old was the top seed but could not defend her title. She reached as far as the final but succumbed to a straight-sets loss against 13th seed Maria Sharapova to hand the Russian her maiden Slam. The US Open once again saw Serena Williams bested by Capriati in the quarterfinals in a three-setter.

Even the Year-end Championships did not go in the former World No. 1's favor, as she ended up losing in the final against Sharapova. The American won only two titles all year, the Miami Open and the China Open. Having begun the year as the World No. 3, Williams ended it as the World No. 7.

