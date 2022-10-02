"When will I be able to stop crying? It's been 1 week" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's father embracing Rafael Nadal during Laver Cup

The camaraderie between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the recently-concluded Laver Cup delighted sporting fans the world over.

While the two greats developed a fierce rivalry over the years, their durable friendship took precedence over the course of Federer's farewell match.

The closeness that the two families shared also came to light when Roger Federer's father asked his son about Nadal's whereabouts, before walking up to the Mallorcan and giving him a warm hug.

Here's the video of Robert Federer and Nadal 🫂

obsessed with the way he bypassed absolutely everyone and booked it directly to rafa

Tennis fans have taken to Twitter to react to the heartwarming video, with some stating that their emotions are still running high, a whole week after the event.

"When will I be able to stop crying? It's been 1 week," a user said.

Unsurprisingly, one fan wished for a closer look at the wonderful moment.

"We need to find the video from that camera man filming so close this hug," the fan tweeted.

We need to find the video from that camera man filming so close this hug

"You can see he even asked roger where Rafa is," another user pointed out.

u can see he even asked roger where rafa is 🥲🥲

The strong family bond that the two tennis greats share was also mentioned.

"I think Federers - papa nad mama - very much consider Rafa a son. And I think the Nadals reciprocate that with Roger. What a duo!" a fan opined.

I think the Federers - papa and mama - very much consider Rafa a son. And I think the Nadals reciprocate that with Roger. What a duo!

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Will never forget him in the players' box applauding Rafa at Wimbledon after Rafa beat Roger in 2008. Classy guy!

It's so nice to see that one of the greatest rivalry in sports turned into great friendship. Not just Rafa and Roger but also with their families. Love it ♥️♥️♥️

"We all hope for a fairytale ending, here's how mine went" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer signing autographs during the Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently took to Instagram to elaborate on how his farewell played out. The 41-year-old stated that although he lost his last singles and doubles matches, he was still extremely happy with how everything unfolded.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went. Lost my last singles, lost my last doubles, lost my last team event, lost my voice during the week, lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more perfect and I’m so happy with how everything went," Federer wrote.

Federer was bageled in the final set against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021 in what turned out to be the last singles match of his career.

The legendary pair of Nadal and Federer lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the Laver Cup before Team World went on to win the event for the first time since its inception in 2017.

