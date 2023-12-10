Novak Djokovic's latest interview with "60 Minutes" will air on Sunday, December 10, at 7:30 pm ET.

Djokovic spoke to tennis journalist Jon Wertheim on the CBS television show, which has been around since 1968.

"60 Minutes" has already released a few glimpses of the interview, in which the Serb speaks about how he would like to sit down for dinner with his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and reflect on their careers in a few years.

He also spoke about his stance on vaccination, having gained a lot of attention for his unwillingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that saw him miss the Australian Open and US Open in 2022, along with a few Masters 1000 events.

The Serb said he was neither for nor against vaccination, and that he supported one's freedom to choose.

"People try to declare me as an anti-vax. I am not anti-vax nor I am pro-vax. I am pro-freedom to choose," the 36-year-old said.

Novak Djokovic won seven titles in 2023

The Serb in action at the Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic had a memorable 2023 season that was filled with records. The Serb won 56 out of 63 matches this year, with seven titles to his name. He won three of the four Grand Slams and also reached the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb won the Australian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, thus equaling Rafael Nadal's tally for the most number of Grand Slams won by a male tennis player. He won the French Open by defeating Casper Ruud in the title clash, thus setting a new record for the most number of Majors by a man in tennis history.

Djokovic won his fourth title at the US Open by triumphing over Daniil Medvedev in the final. He thus claimed his 24th Grand Slam crown, which is an Open Era record for any tennis player, male or female.

The World No. 1 clinched a record seventh ATP Finals title while also winning two Masters 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Paris. He also set a new record for the highest number of weeks as the World No. 1 for any player, male or female. The 36-year-old has crossed 400 weeks at the top of the rankings.

Djokovic's 2023 season ended with his country Serbia exiting the Davis Cup in the semifinals, losing 2-1 to Italy. The 24-time Major champion lost to Jannik Sinner despite having three match points.

He is scheduled to start the 2024 season at the United Cup, representing Serbia.

