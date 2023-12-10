"Needs to let it go, it's clear they don't want him in their circle" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic hoping to dine with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic expressing his desire to have dinner with arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has piqued the attention of tennis fans.

In a recent interview on 60 Minutes, Djokovic outlined the challenges of forming friendships with Federer and Nadal due to their fierce on-court rivalry. He explained that their competitive dynamic prevented them from sharing any personal insights into their lives.

"I would like to [have dinner with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal]. Personally, I would really like to. Obviously we didn't get along so well throughout our careers off the court. And we are not friends because, you know, we’re rivals and it’s difficult as competitors to be very close and kind of share and give insights to you know, to your life or to how you feel because, you know, it could be used against you," Djokovic said.

However, the Serb highlighted their mutual respect for each other and expressed his hope for them to eventually reunite and reflect on their careers together.

"But we have shared the stage for so many years. And I think the greatest respect is always there, at least from my side, towards them. So yeah, I hope that one day, when the curtains are slightly more closed, that we are, yeah, able to sit down and, and reflect. It would be, it would be amazing," he added.

Djokovic's comments sparked a discussion among tennis fans. One fan stated that the Serb needed to let go of his desire to form a closer bond with Federer and Nadal.

"He really needs to let it go bro it's clear they don't want him in their circle & that's fine," the fan commented.

However, another fan suggested that Djokovic was only being diplomatic, as the Swiss legend and Nadal were apparently too "bitter" to be friends with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Nadal and Federer are too Bitter to be Friends since he bypassed their accomplishments, I am sure Novak is being diplomatic here," the fan commented.

On the other hand, one user did not rule out the possibility of a friendship between the 'Big 3,' citing the bond that had developed between Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert after their playing days.

"Evert & Martina hated each other during their playing days. Now they have moved on and are on good terms with each others & even friends," the user shared.

Novak Djokovic: "I have incredible respect for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and for the rivalry we've had for so long"

Novak Djokovic has laid out the challenges of being friends with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal previously as well. In a recent interview, he highlighted the difficulty of being transparent with each other due to their intense rivalry.

"It's true that we can't be friends because with friends you talk about everything, the good, the bad, your secrets. With your rivals I don't think you feel very comfortable revealing all that," Djokovic told Marca.

However, the Serb also acknowledged the significant role they played in his life and career due to their shared time on tour. He expressed his appreciation for their rivalry and stated that once they were all retired, they would be able to look back on their relationship in a "more relaxed way."

"In the last 15 years I have seen more of Nadal and Federer than my parents. That means they have been a very important part of my life and my career. I have incredible respect for them and for the rivalry we've had for so long. It's been a long journey together and when we hang up our racquets we'll look at it in a more relaxed way," he added.

