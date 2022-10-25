"When you win, you want to play more and continue that streak" - Novak Djokovic on wanting to end the year on a high in Paris and Turin

Although Novak Djokovic has found quite a lot of success this season, it hasn't been the best year for the Serb. Due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19, he was forced to miss two Majors — the Australian and US Open.

Speaking to media outlet Sportal recently, the 21-time Grand Slam champion stated that he was next headed to Paris for the Masters 1000 tournament, starting October 31, followed by the Nitto ATP Finals, starting November 13. He added that winning titles in Israel and Kazakhstan earlier this month gave his confidence a boost and that he would like to continue winning.

"I am going to Paris, preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the ATP Finals in Turin," Djokovic said. "I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my level of self-confidence as well as motivation. It's kind of natural and normal that when you win, then you want to play more and continue that streak."

"I hope I can finish this season in the best possible way because this year was very unusual, different, and quite challenging mentally and emotionally for me," he continued. "I'm glad that I'm feeling good again on the court and I'm satisfied with my game."

So far in 2022, Djokovic has won four singles titles, including the Italian Open Masters 1000 tournament, the Wimbledon Championships, ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open, and ATP 500 Astana Open. It marked the 14th season in the 35-year-old's career in which he has he lifted at least four titles in a year.

The Serb, who is right behind Rafael Nadal's 22 Majors, stated that he will prioritize Grand Slam tournaments in the future.

"Somehow, I have now entered that phase of my career, and I have already announced that I will choose tournaments a little differently and that the priority in my schedule will be Grand Slams, compared to other categories of tournaments," he added.

"It's not fair to Nadal" - Commentator Brian Clark on fans putting asterisk on 2022 Australian Open due to Novak Djokovic's absence

Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic

A day before the 2022 Australian Open began in January, defending champion Novak Djokovic was deported from Down Under as authorities canceled his visa in light of his unvaccinated status against the coronavirus. The Big 3 were tied for 20 Majors each and it was Rafael Nadal who scripted history in Australia by becoming the first male player to clinch 21 Grand Slam titles.

However, the Serb's fans, who were not happy with his treatment, put an asterisk on Nadal's second title in Australia, claiming that he wouldn't have won if Djokovic had played. Tennis commentator Brian Clark recently spoke on 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast' and defended the Spaniard, saying that a player can only play the players in front of him.

"People will put an asterisk next to Nadal winning the Australian Open because Djokovic has made that his personal tournament. I think it's not fair to Nadal because he can only play who is in front of him and he beat everybody in front of him," Clark said.

