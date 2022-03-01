When I see a picture of Rafael Nadal, it gives me an instant reminder to give a little bit more to whatever I am doing, to try that little bit harder: Prakash Amritraj

Tennis commentator Prakash Amritraj heaped praise on Rafael Nadal in a recent interview, saying that the Spaniard has transcended tennis to become a "symbol" of inspiration for millions around the world, including himself. Amritraj remarked with pride that even looking at a photo of Nadal was sufficient to give him an extra boost of motivation at whatever task he was occupied with.

Speaking on the Match Point Canada podcast, the Indian revealed that he was not at all surprised by the grit and perseverance the Mallorcan has displayed even at this age. The 35-year-old is currently on a 15-0 unbeaten start in 2022, his best ever start to a season, and has won 3 titles including a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Amritraj revealed that the Mallorcan was amongst a few others who had made their way onto Amritraj's vision board because of their role as inspirational figures.

"No, I am not surprised [that Rafael Nadal keeps coming back and winning even at the age of 35] but I am very appreciative that we get to witness these kinds of feats. My favorite thing about Rafa is this: I have a vision board for people that inspire me, and Rafa is on there," said Amritraj.

"Not because of what he has achieved, but because he is the kind of guy that whenever I see a picture of him, it just gives me that instant reminder to give a little bit more to whatever I am doing. Just to try that little bit harder," Amritraj said.

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43



Matches played - 15

Matches won - 15



Winner at Melbourne Summer Set

Winner at Australian Open

Winner at Acapulco



Has beaten Medvedev twice



This is Nadal 's best ever start to a season



Nadal has now won 91 career singles titles



#Acapulco

#Nadal Rafael Nadal in 2022Matches played - 15Matches won - 15Winner at Melbourne Summer SetWinner at Australian OpenWinner at AcapulcoHas beaten Medvedev twiceThis is Nadal 's best ever start to a seasonNadal has now won 91 career singles titles Rafael Nadal in 2022Matches played - 15Matches won - 15Winner at Melbourne Summer SetWinner at Australian Open Winner at Acapulco Has beaten Medvedev twice This is Nadal 's best ever start to a season Nadal has now won 91 career singles titles #Acapulco#Nadal https://t.co/UtfTAoULGD

Prakash Amritraj likened the former World No. 1 to the iconic fictional character of Batman for the sheer amount of hope and motivation he lends to his fans. The 38-year-old also compared Nadal to basketball greats Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, two other players who had also moved past the confines of their sport to mean something more to fans.

"For me, the fact that he is like a symbol of that, of something more - you know what they say in Christopher Nolan's Batman where [Christian] Bale talks about being something more? Honestly, I think Rafa has gravitated towards that for me. Michael Jordan is like that, Kobe Bryant is like that," Amritraj said. "He is not [just] a guy who has made all these achievements, he is [also] like a symbol of giving everything of yourself. And he does that every time he steps on the court."

"Everyone said Rafael Nadal's body would break down and that he wouldn't last more than a decade. And look at what he is doing at this age" - Prakash Amritraj

Prakash Amritraj was astounded by how Rafael Nadal had proved detractors wrong about his playstyle

Prakash Amritraj further added that his second favorite thing about Rafael Nadal was the way he conducted himself with poise and grace on the tennis court. Amritraj recalled an incident from the 2019 ATP Tour finals, particularly from the round-robin match against Daniil Medvedev, where he came back from 1-5 down in the deciding set to win.

The Indian recounted how the World No. 4 revealed after the match that he was conscious about not showing his anger on the tennis court even when he was almost down and out. Nadal's reason for doing so had been that he did not want to become a bad role-model for children. For Amritraj personally, that was enough to solidify the Mallorcan's status as one of his favorites.

"My second favorite thing about [Rafael Nadal] is his attitude. I remember in 2019, when I was at the 2019 ATP Tour Finals, where he beat Daniil Medvedev in the round robin stage," Amritraj said. "He was down 5-1 in the third set. And he says, "The children shouldn't be inspired by the fact that I won the match from 5-1 down. They should be inspired by the fact that when I was 5-1 down, I never threw my racquet. Or that I never got angry." And I'm like that's it."

Amritraj could not stop showering praise on the former World No. 1, as he threw one superlative after another to describe how the 21-time Grand Slam champion has managed to outdo predictions about his longevity.

The 38-year-old reminded fans about how pundits did not think Nadal's body could handle the stress of his physically demanding playstyle. But the 35-year-old has proved them all wrong with his determination, cementing his status as one of the best players the game has ever seen once and for all.

"Those are the two things I like most about him. And when someone embodies those two things, nothing surprises you. The guy's had his greatest start to a season, and he has been at it for 20 years," Amritraj said. "This is the guy everyone said his body would break down and that he wouldn't last more than a decade. And look at what he is doing at this age. It is mind-blowing, it is astounding and it is inspiring."

