Where is Andre Agassi now? How the 8-time Grand Slam champion keeps himself busy these days

Andre Agassi enjoyed a stellar tennis career that lasted for two decades. He remains the only male player to have won a Career Super Slam, i.e., winning all four Majors, an Olympic gold medal, and the year-end championships.

Agassi retired in 2006 but has kept himself occupied with his business endeavors and philanthropic efforts. He hasn't completely distanced himself from tennis, taking up a couple of notable coaching gigs and other related activities from time to time.

Here's a brief look into the American's various post-retirement ventures:

Where is Andre Agassi now?

Agassi lives in Summerlin, Las Vegas, with his wife, 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf, and their two children. Graf's mother and her brother, along with his family, also live with them. While both of them accomplished a lot in tennis, they aren't forcing their kids to follow in their footsteps.

Agassi has participated in charity and exhibition tournaments from time to time. He also competed in World Team Tennis, playing for the Philadelphia Freedoms in 2009.

Andre Agassi's coaching career

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi at the 2017 French Open.

Agassi returned to the ATP tour in a more hands-on capacity as coach of Novak Djokovic in May 2017, joining his team prior to the French Open. Their collaboration was rather brief and didn't produce significant results. The Serb was also frequently injured during this period. The two parted ways in March 2018.

Agassi then coached Grigor Dimitrov from the end of 2018 for almost two years. A semifinal at the 2019 US Open remains a highlight of their partnership. However, the American didn't accompany Dimitrov frequently on the tour. The two called time on their relationship towards the end of 2020.

Andre Agassi's business and charitable ventures

Steff Graf and Andre Agassi at a MMA match in 2015.

Agassi has accumulated considerable wealth thanks to his successful tennis career and has always made it a point to give back to society in some way. He founded the Andre Agassi Charitable Association in 1994, which lends a helping hand to the youth in Las Vegas.

The organization is also involved with Child Haven, which is a facility for neglected and abused children. The American launched the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy in 2001, which is a charter school for at-risk youth in the area. He then founded Athletes for Hope, another charitable initiative in 2007, under which sports stars raise money for notable causes.

Agassi then turned a vacant building at the University of Phoenix into a campus for a school called the Doral Academy, which opened in August 2014. Alongside his philanthropic efforts, he has his hands full with a number of business ventures. He teamed up with other famous sports stars such as Monica Seles and Shaquille O'Neal to open a restaurant in 1996, which eventually shut down in 2001.

In 1999, Agassi invested a million dollars in Nevada First Bank and made a profit of $10 million when it was sold. In 2002, he made an equity investment in the Tennis Channel. In the same year, he opened concept restaurants in various cities in collaboration with chef Michael Mina.

As an investor, Agassi was also part of a group that purchased Golden Nugget Las Vegas and Golden Nugget Laughlin in 2004, which was sold to Landry’s a year later. Along with his wife, he formed Agassi Graf Holdings and invested in a nightclub in Caesars Palace, which they sold in 2010.

In 2006, the couple developed their own furniture line with Kriess and invested in online ticket seller Viagogo in 2009. They’re also the investors in Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, a water park that opened in 2013.

