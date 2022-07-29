Where is Bianca Andreescu playing next? Check out the Canadian's schedule for the upcoming American hardcourt swing

Bianca Andreescu is scheduled to compete at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

The Canadian, who is currently ranked 51st in the world, received a wilcard for the WTA 500 tournament which will start on August 1. This will be the first time she will compete at the event.

INSIDE TENNIS @BillSimons1 #NaomiOsaka knows the way to San Jose. 4x Slam champ into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic draw along with Ons, Coco, Madison, Rybakina, Muguruza, Collins, Anisimova, Andreescu, Sabalenka, Sakkari, Riske. 7 of 10 top ten are in. Go towww.mubadala.com #NaomiOsaka knows the way to San Jose. 4x Slam champ into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic draw along with Ons, Coco, Madison, Rybakina, Muguruza, Collins, Anisimova, Andreescu, Sabalenka, Sakkari, Riske. 7 of 10 top ten are in. Go towww.mubadala.com

The Silicon Valley Classic will be Bianca Andreescu's first tournament since Wimbledon, where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

The 22-year-old has won 12 out of 19 matches so far this season after returning from a long break from tennis. She started by reaching the last 16 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and followed it up by making it to the same stage at the Madrid Open.

Andreescu then had a run to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open with wins over Emma Raducanu, Muria Parrizas-Diaz and Petra Martic. However, she was beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

The Canadian reached the second round of the French Open before being eliminated by Belinda Bencic. She started the grasscourt season by beating Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the bett1open. Her run came to an end in the last 16 after losing to Karolina Pliskova.

Andreescu then competed at the Bad Homburg Open and beat Martina Trevisan and Katie Swan to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, she defeated Daria Kasatkina to set up a semifinal clash against Simona Halep. With the Romanian withdrawing due to a neck injury, Andreescu was able to qualify for her first final of the season. Despite being a set-up, she was beaten by Caroline Garcia in a tight three-setter.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Caroline Garcia wins 1st title since 2019 in Bad Homburg defeating Bianca Andreescu 6-7 6-4 6-4! 3 years after...Caroline Garcia wins 1st title since 2019 in Bad Homburg defeating Bianca Andreescu 6-7 6-4 6-4! 3 years after... 🏆Caroline Garcia wins 1st title since 2019 in Bad Homburg defeating Bianca Andreescu 6-7 6-4 6-4! https://t.co/MJOLrfbzNT

Bianca Andreescu managed to reach the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas. She then lost 6-4, 7-6(5) to Elena Rybakina.

What is Bianca Andreescu's schedule for the US hardcourt swing?

Bianca Andreescu is set to compete in the big tournaments that are coming up. The Canadian is on the entry list for the National Bank Open in Toronto, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and the US Open in New York.

She seems to be on track for a resurgence and has produced some promising performances this season. If the Canadian continues to improve, we could see her climb up the rankings even further for the remainder of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far