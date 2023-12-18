"Where you learn how to twerk from" - Serena Williams teaches daughter Olympia to spell using hilarious references ft. Soulja Boy lyrics

Serena Williams recently shared a humorous mother-daughter moment involving her daughter Olympia learning how to spell.

A video posted by Williams on her social media shows Olympia learning her vocabulary with the help of some incredible pop culture references, including lyrics from artist Soulja Boy. The video has since gone viral. In the clip, the American pitches out words from rap songs and asks Olympia to repeat them.

HipHopDX shared the video clip of on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Looks like Soulja Boy's got a little fan at Serena Williams' house!" HipHopDx captioned the video.

Serena Williams started her professional tennis career in 1995. She won the French Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon in 2002, beating sister Venus Williams in the finals of each match. She won her first Australian Open in 2003, earning one of only six women in the Open era to achieve a Career Grand Slam.

In 2008, she won the U.S. Open and teamed up with Venus to capture a second women’s double Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games. The 42-year-old is also the only tennis player to achieve a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles.

Serena Williams to be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2024

Serena Williams will be introduced into the National Women's Hall of Fame as a component of Women's History Month in March 2024.

The 23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner has been selected to enter the prestigious National Women's Hall of Fame with a company of 10 famous women.

This ceremony will take place in Seneca Falls, New York, the historical location where the first women's rights convention was held in 1848.

The 'Hall' holds the title of America's inaugural and most aged non-profit institution and museum exclusively engaged in paying tribute to and commemorating the achievements of honored American women.

WTA took to X to share a post on Williams' inclusion in the National Women's Hall of Fame in March, 2024.

"WTA Legend and 23-time major champion @serenawilliams will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024," they wrote.

