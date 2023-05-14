Where is Monica Seles now? All you need to know about the former World No. 1's life after retirement

Monica Seles officially retired from tennis in 2008 and is currently married to American businessman Tom Golisano.

Seles is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and had an illustrious career that could have been even more glorious if not for her stabbing in 1993. Born in Yugoslavia, she represented them before switching to the United States in 1994, after receiving citizenship of that nation.

Seles turned pro in 1989 and went on to reach her maiden Grand Slam singles semifinal at that year's French Open. The following year, she won her very first Grand Slam title at the clay-court Major, beating Steffi Graf 7-6(6), 6-4 in the final. Aged only 16 at the time, Seles remains the youngest-ever champion at Roland Garros.

The following two years were the best of her career. She won three out of the four Grand Slams in 1991, missing out on Wimbledon only because she was unable to compete due to an injury. That year, she also became the World No. 1.

Seles once again won three Majors in 1992 but was unable to win Wimbledon as she was comprehensively beaten 6-2, 6-1 by Steffi Graf in the final. She ended up winning 70 out of 75 matches that year, with a total of 10 titles to her name.

The then-Yugoslav won her eighth Major title at the Australian Open in 1993, just months before her unfortunate stabbing accident in Hamburg.

On April 30 that year, Gunter Parche, a mentally unstable fan of Steffi Graf, attacked her with a knife during her quarterfinal match in the Citizen Cup tournament. She was stabbed in the shoulder. Seles' injury kept her out of action for over two years and she returned to action in 1995.

Monica Seles continued to do well and regularly featured in the Top 10 of the WTA rankings, but she was not as lethal as she was in the early 1990s. She did manage to win a Grand Slam at the 1996 Australian Open.

Seles' last professional match came in the first round of the 2003 French Open, which she lost to Nadia Petrova. She officially announced her retirement in 2008.

What is Monica Seles doing these days?

Monica Seles with the 2016 WTA Finals finalists Dominika Cibulkova and Angelique Kerber

Monica Seles was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2009, a year after announcing her retirement. She still attends tennis events and ceremonies, and was also involved in a few exhibition matches.

Seles was a part of two exhibition matches in 2013, the first of which saw her partnering Eugenie Bouchard, with the pair facing Venus Williams and Serena Williams in Toronto. The Williams sisters won the match 8-5.

Shortly after this, the former World No. 1 partnered Chris Evert in an exhibition doubles match against actors Jason Biggs and Rainn Wilson at the 2013 US Open.

Seles played another exhibition match, this time in 2015, with Gabriela Sabatini being her opponent. Madison Square Garden was the venue and the Argentine won.

The nine-time Grand Slam champion still attends a number of tennis events, and was most recently seen in the audience at the Indian Wells Masters. There, she watched the men's singles quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Monica Seles is also present on Instagram, where she describes herself as a motivational speaker and author, along with being a mental health advocate. As far as her personal life is concerned, she is currently married to American billionaire Tom Golisano.

